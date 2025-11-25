Google may kill ChromeOS and replace it with an Android-based desktop OS
Sooner or later, Google will add another entry to its infamous Graveyard.
Google has been planning to somehow merge Android and ChromeOS, and now we have proof that the desktop OS may launch very soon. A job listing has revealed some spicy details about the project, including its name.
Shortly after officially confirming its plans to merge Android and Chrome OS, Google posted a job listing for a senior product manager for a “new operating system built with Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the core.” The listing reveals the new OS is called Aluminium OS, which is likely its codename.
Google is using British spelling for the name of Aluminium, which is likely a nod to Chromium, the open-source base on which Chrome and ChromeOS are built. The company also uses the initialism ALOS, which stands for ALuminium Operating System.
According to the job listing, Google will keep ChromeOS running at least for a while. The company’s plan is to develop a portfolio of devices that run on ChromeOS and Aluminium OS, including laptops, detachables, tablets, and boxes. Those devices will be spread across different price points.
Earlier this year, Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem at Google, confirmed that a combination of Android and ChromeOS is launching next year. The company hasn’t announced any specific devices, but they will likely compete with Apple’s MacBook Air and iPad, and many Windows-based laptops.
I won’t be surprised if Google turns into the biggest threat Microsoft’s consumer business has faced in a while. Launching Aluminium OS with Gemini amidst the backlash against Windows Copilot could lead to a shift in the PC market.
Google is developing a brand-new Aluminium OS
Continuing a naming tradition
Eventually, the company will phase out ChromeOS. Part of the tasks the new senior product manager will have is to create a strategy for transitioning “Google from ChromeOS to Aluminium”. That would add ChromeOS to the ever-growing list of discontinued products and services in the infamous Google Graveyard.
An interesting moment for a new desktop OS
