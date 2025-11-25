Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Google may kill ChromeOS and replace it with an Android-based desktop OS

Sooner or later, Google will add another entry to its infamous Graveyard.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Google Laptops
Three ChromeOS-powered Samsung laptops
Google has been planning to somehow merge Android and ChromeOS, and now we have proof that the desktop OS may launch very soon. A job listing has revealed some spicy details about the project, including its name.

Google is developing a brand-new Aluminium OS


Shortly after officially confirming its plans to merge Android and Chrome OS, Google posted a job listing for a senior product manager for a “new operating system built with Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the core.” The listing reveals the new OS is called Aluminium OS, which is likely its codename.

The job listing, reported recently by Android Authority, was published two months ago, but it’s now offline. It describes Aluminium OS as an Android-based software that will end up on various devices.

Continuing a naming tradition



Google is using British spelling for the name of Aluminium, which is likely a nod to Chromium, the open-source base on which Chrome and ChromeOS are built. The company also uses the initialism ALOS, which stands for ALuminium Operating System.

According to the job listing, Google will keep ChromeOS running at least for a while. The company’s plan is to develop a portfolio of devices that run on ChromeOS and Aluminium OS, including laptops, detachables, tablets, and boxes. Those devices will be spread across different price points.

Eventually, the company will phase out ChromeOS. Part of the tasks the new senior product manager will have is to create a strategy for transitioning “Google from ChromeOS to Aluminium”. That would add ChromeOS to the ever-growing list of discontinued products and services in the infamous Google Graveyard.

Would you consider switching to Aluminium OS?

Vote View Result


Earlier this year, Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem at Google, confirmed that a combination of Android and ChromeOS is launching next year. The company hasn’t announced any specific devices, but they will likely compete with Apple’s MacBook Air and iPad, and many Windows-based laptops.

An interesting moment for a new desktop OS


I won’t be surprised if Google turns into the biggest threat Microsoft’s consumer business has faced in a while. Launching Aluminium OS with Gemini amidst the backlash against Windows Copilot could lead to a shift in the PC market.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless