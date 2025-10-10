iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

70% of you said that you'd pick the OnePlus 15 over an iPhone 17 or the Galaxy S26

Most of you say the OnePlus 15 could be your next flagship.

Android OnePlus
An image showing the OnePlus 15 in Sand Storm.
The OnePlus 15 is coming soon, and with leaks and teasers already painting a solid picture, it’s clear a lot of people are excited. Our recent poll backs that up – most of you seem seriously interested in making the OnePlus 15 your next flagship.

Our poll results show most of you would consider the OnePlus 15


Picking your next flagship can be tricky, especially with so many great options on the market. Everyone has their favorite brand, of course, but sometimes a new phone comes along that makes you pause and rethink your choice. Right now, that phone seems to be the OnePlus 15.

Even though the device hasn’t launched yet – with a global release expected in November – the leaks and teasers already suggest it could be a strong contender. And our poll reflects that: nearly 70% of voters said they would consider the OnePlus 15 over an iPhone 17, Galaxy S26, or other flagships.

Only about 3.5% said they’d stick with Apple or Samsung, while roughly 27% said they’d wait to see the price before deciding.

Are you excited about the OnePlus 15?

Vote View Result

Now, will that enthusiasm actually translate into sales once the phone launches? That’s a different story. Just because people say they want something doesn’t always mean they can or will get it. That’s where availability and pricing come into play.

Availability could make or break the OnePlus 15


Even if 70% of you are excited about the OnePlus 15, it doesn’t automatically mean everyone will get it. Where the phone launches first and how easy it is to buy will matter a lot. Global availability is already teased – which likely includes the US – but Apple and Samsung still dominate the market when it comes to reach. Their phones are everywhere, and US carriers frequently offer deals and promotions that make them more appealing.

The OnePlus 15 will probably be available in the US, but it may not get the same level of retailer support or promotional offers. If it launches at a price similar to the iPhone 17 or Galaxy S26 without strong deals, it could quickly lose its edge, at least for buyers who prioritize convenience and savings.

Still, there are reasons why so many are drawn to it


That said, it’s easy to see why so many people are excited. The OnePlus 15 brings a fresh, modern design in line with OnePlus’ other current phones, such as the OnePlus 13T. Under the hood, it’s expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, ensuring flagship-level performance.

Camera upgrades are rumored as well, including a 50 MP telephoto lens, giving photography fans more options. Battery life looks impressive too, with a rumored 7,000 mAh battery supporting 50W wireless charging and 120W wired charging.

All of these specs make the OnePlus 15 look like a compelling flagship – sleek, powerful, and feature-packed. Whether it will actually beat the competition in real-world sales depends on factors like availability, pricing, and promotions. But on paper, it’s easy to see why so many people are already excited.


