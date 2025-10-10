70% of you said that you'd pick the OnePlus 15 over an iPhone 17 or the Galaxy S26

OnePlus 15 your next flagship.

Our poll results show most of you would consider the OnePlus 15

Picking your next flagship can be tricky, especially with so many great options on the market. Everyone has their favorite brand, of course, but sometimes a new phone comes along that makes you pause and rethink your choice. Right now, that phone seems to be the OnePlus 15 . The OnePlus 15 is coming soon, and with leaks and teasers already painting a solid picture , it’s clear a lot of people are excited. Our recent poll backs that up – most of you seem seriously interested in making theyour next flagship.Picking your next flagship can be tricky, especially with so many great options on the market. Everyone has their favorite brand, of course, but sometimes a new phone comes along that makes you pause and rethink your choice. Right now, that phone seems to be the



Only about 3.5% said they’d stick with Only about 3.5% said they’d stick with Apple or Samsung , while roughly 27% said they’d wait to see the price before deciding.

Are you excited about the OnePlus 15? Yes, I’m definitely considering it Maybe, depends on the price No, I’ll stick with Samsung or Apple Yes, I’m definitely considering it 68.96% Maybe, depends on the price 27.4% No, I’ll stick with Samsung or Apple 3.64%





Now, will that enthusiasm actually translate into sales once the phone launches? That’s a different story. Just because people say they want something doesn’t always mean they can or will get it. That’s where availability and pricing come into play.

Availability could make or break the OnePlus 15



Even if 70% of you are excited about the OnePlus 15 , it doesn’t automatically mean everyone will get it. Where the phone launches first and how easy it is to buy will matter a lot. Global availability is already teased – which likely includes the US – but Apple and Samsung still dominate the market when it comes to reach. Their phones are everywhere, and US carriers frequently offer deals and promotions that make them more appealing.



The OnePlus 15 will probably be available in the US, but it may not get the same level of retailer support or promotional offers. If it launches at a price similar to the iPhone 17 or Galaxy S26 without strong deals, it could quickly lose its edge, at least for buyers who prioritize convenience and savings.









"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE