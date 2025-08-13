Now's your chance to grab the 128GB iPad mini (A17 Pro) at an exciting discount
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) packs serious performance, and it's more affordable than usual right now.
Last week, we shared a fantastic $100 discount on the 512GB iPad mini (A17 Pro). But now, you can save the same amount on the base 128GB variant as well. So, if you don't need as much onboard storage on your mini-sized performance beast, this is your chance to get the device for just under $400 instead of nearly $500 at Amazon.
Is this the highest discount the e-commerce giant has ever launched? Not quite, but it's close. We've seen this bargain topped by $20 only a handful of times, so this is a generous promo you definitely don't want to miss.
The display isn't the main focus here, though. What's really impressive about this Apple device is the power. With an A17 Pro chip under the hood, this slate turns into a performance machine. You can expect it to handle both everyday tasks and heavy gaming titles equally well and even have some power left to spare.
Bottom line: the latest iPad mini is a winner through and through. And now that you can buy it for $100 off its original price, it's absolutely irresistible. If you missed out on your previous bargains, now's the ideal time to save. Pick your favorite color and jump on Amazon's tempting promo while it lasts.
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) is a seriously powerful little beast, too. It has an ultra-compact 8.3-inch display, offering crisp resolution and a respectable 60Hz refresh rate. If you're used to premium 120Hz tablets, this bad boy's screen might feel like a downgrade. But for most users, it should be more than smooth enough.
In our iPad mini A17 Pro review, we've also highlighted its impressive battery life. This bad boy features a rather modest 5,078mAh battery (which is decent given its size, of course), but it gives you over nine hours of browsing time or over 10 hours of nonstop video streaming.
