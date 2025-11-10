No shade to Face ID, but Apple needs to give us Touch ID back before a foldable iPhone



Now, Apple may give Touch ID a second chance. One of the most exciting rumors about the



Don’t get me wrong, I don’t hate Face ID. On the contrary, I love how fast and simple it is. Paired with the Raise to Wake option, it makes unlocking an iPhone feel like magic. I get my phone, and by the time I’ve swiped up to unlock it, it has scanned my face, and it’s ready for use.



Unlike some competing face unlock features, including the ones on the



For the facial scan to work, it needs to see all of your face. Everyone living in areas with cold winters knows that sometimes hiding most of your face is essential, and that’s when Face ID doesn’t work. If you have used sunglasses that block infrared light, you have experienced the same issue. Unfortunately, you can’t unlock an iPhone with Face ID if your device is lying on a table, unless you make a very awkward move.



Recommended Stories Touch ID doesn’t have any of those issues. Virtually all modern smartphones, except iPhones, use fingerprint scanners, usually positioned under the display. If you have one of those, placing your finger so your phone is unlocked by the time it’s out of your pocket has probably become muscle memory. You can also unlock your device without looking at it, and when it’s lying on a table.



Face ID and Touch ID together would be the best



Of course, fingerprint scanners have drawbacks too. Dirty or wet hands can make unlocking your phone impossible. If your winters are cold enough to require you to cover your face, you’re likely also wearing gloves, so Touch ID won’t help you either. Choosing the wrong screen protector could slow down the fingerprint sensor, and damaging your display or finger could make it stop working altogether.



The solution to their drawbacks is to have Touch ID and Face ID simultaneously. That would give you the option to safely unlock your device no matter what. Wearing a mask, wet fingers, or fancy sunglasses shouldn’t be a nuisance. While that doesn’t sound like a big deal, it’s precisely this type of small improvement that makes the overall smartphone experience so much better.



Samsung will likely do the right thing this time









Samsung is iPhone 18 could easily bring back Touch ID support.



Back in 2013, Apple introduced one of the most consequential features in the history of its smartphones. The iPhone 5S was the company’s first device to feature Touch ID and the first mainstream smartphone with a fingerprint scanner.Suddenly, locking our phones turned into the norm, but not because of security concerns. Although PINs and passwords had existed long before, almost nobody bothered locking their device. Entering a passcode every time you wanted to use your phone was such a nuisance that people preferred to have their phones unprotected.Touch ID was everything a passcode could never be. It worked with just a tap on the home button, and it was so fast and effortless that it didn’t make sense not to use it. Unfortunately, Touch ID didn’t last very long.Just a few years later, Apple introduced the iPhone X, featuring a new biometric identification system with facial recognition. Face ID was deemed even more secure than Touch ID, and today it is the only way to unlock an iPhone, unless you want to go back to typing passcodes.