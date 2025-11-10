Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Mint Mobile unleashes $15/month offer on all Unlimited plans, but you have to act swiftly

The 3-month Unlimited plan can go as low as $10 per month – that's crazy!

T-Mobile
Saving a lot of money while on an Unlimited plan is absolutely possible – Mint Mobile is announcing a bonkers 50% off deal on all their Unlimited plans:

  • 3-month Unlimited plan
  • 6-month Unlimited plan
  • 12-month Unlimited plan

This juicy promotion starts November 10 and lasts until February 4, so there isn't an infinite amount of time to wonder about it.

3-month Mint Mobile plans for $15 off

$15 /mo
$30
$15 off (50%)
You can now save $15 on all three-month Mint Mobile plan with the carrier's latest offer. To take advantage, pick the data plan that suits you best and add it to your cart, then add coupon code 15NOW at checkout. Simple as that!
Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
12-month Mint Mobile plans made cheap!

$210 /mo
$300
$90 off (30%)
On top of discounting its 3-month and unlimited plans, Mint Mobile is allowing you to save a massive 30% on 12-month plans. The offer works with coupon code YEAROFMINT, applied at checkout and works for 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB plans.
What's more, customers can save an additional $15 off any 3-month plan. They just need to use the 15NOW code. The already affordable $45 (in total, since that's 3 x $15) plan goes down to $30 in total. That's $10 per month and it's a great offering, given that Mint is on T-Mobile's excellent 5G network.

But why choose a 3-month plan?



Personally, if I was looking for a new carrier to switch to right now, I'd go for the 12-month Unlimited plan, but there are reasons to go for the 3-month plan.

A 3-month prepaid MVNO plan gives you flexibility without long-term commitment. It's a practical way to see how well coverage and data speeds actually perform in your area, so you know whether the service meets your needs before you make a bigger investment.

At the end of the three months, you can decide whether to renew, switch plans, or try a different provider, giving you practical, low-risk control over your phone service.

The 12-month promo


There's the YEAROFMINT promo code as well that gives you 30% off Mint's 12-month 5 GB, 15 GB and 20 GB plans. So, if you feel like Unlimited is too much for you and you don't need all that data, you can choose one of those. For example, if you work from home and you don't doom scroll when outside, even the 5 GB plan could be enough for you.

Hey, I don't guarantee that you'll save for a Ferrari in no time, but 50% off of Mint's service is a great way to reduce costs – and who wouldn't want precisely that?

Do you need an Unlimited plan?

Vote View Result

