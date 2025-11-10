Mint Mobile unleashes $15/month offer on all Unlimited plans, but you have to act swiftly
The 3-month Unlimited plan can go as low as $10 per month – that's crazy!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Saving a lot of money while on an Unlimited plan is absolutely possible – Mint Mobile is announcing a bonkers 50% off deal on all their Unlimited plans:
This juicy promotion starts November 10 and lasts until February 4, so there isn't an infinite amount of time to wonder about it.
What's more, customers can save an additional $15 off any 3-month plan. They just need to use the 15NOW code. The already affordable $45 (in total, since that's 3 x $15) plan goes down to $30 in total. That's $10 per month and it's a great offering, given that Mint is on T-Mobile's excellent 5G network.
Personally, if I was looking for a new carrier to switch to right now, I'd go for the 12-month Unlimited plan, but there are reasons to go for the 3-month plan.
A 3-month prepaid MVNO plan gives you flexibility without long-term commitment. It's a practical way to see how well coverage and data speeds actually perform in your area, so you know whether the service meets your needs before you make a bigger investment.
There's the YEAROFMINT promo code as well that gives you 30% off Mint's 12-month 5 GB, 15 GB and 20 GB plans. So, if you feel like Unlimited is too much for you and you don't need all that data, you can choose one of those. For example, if you work from home and you don't doom scroll when outside, even the 5 GB plan could be enough for you.
Hey, I don't guarantee that you'll save for a Ferrari in no time, but 50% off of Mint's service is a great way to reduce costs – and who wouldn't want precisely that?
- 3-month Unlimited plan
- 6-month Unlimited plan
- 12-month Unlimited plan
This juicy promotion starts November 10 and lasts until February 4, so there isn't an infinite amount of time to wonder about it.
What's more, customers can save an additional $15 off any 3-month plan. They just need to use the 15NOW code. The already affordable $45 (in total, since that's 3 x $15) plan goes down to $30 in total. That's $10 per month and it's a great offering, given that Mint is on T-Mobile's excellent 5G network.
But why choose a 3-month plan?
Image by Mint
Personally, if I was looking for a new carrier to switch to right now, I'd go for the 12-month Unlimited plan, but there are reasons to go for the 3-month plan.
A 3-month prepaid MVNO plan gives you flexibility without long-term commitment. It's a practical way to see how well coverage and data speeds actually perform in your area, so you know whether the service meets your needs before you make a bigger investment.
At the end of the three months, you can decide whether to renew, switch plans, or try a different provider, giving you practical, low-risk control over your phone service.
The 12-month promo
There's the YEAROFMINT promo code as well that gives you 30% off Mint's 12-month 5 GB, 15 GB and 20 GB plans. So, if you feel like Unlimited is too much for you and you don't need all that data, you can choose one of those. For example, if you work from home and you don't doom scroll when outside, even the 5 GB plan could be enough for you.
Hey, I don't guarantee that you'll save for a Ferrari in no time, but 50% off of Mint's service is a great way to reduce costs – and who wouldn't want precisely that?
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: