iPhone 18 Pro rumored to feature variable aperture camera in 2026

Variable aperture: The new hot thing in flagship cameras?



What to Expect from iPhone 18 Pro

In a report by Kuo and supported by insights from BE Semiconductor, that feature is bound to find its way into the iPhone 18 Pro. Other rumors pointed to the launch of variable aperture with the iPhone 17 Pro , but Kuo points to 2026 now as the target timeline. BE Semiconductor will be providing equipment for the aperture blade system.



Is variable aperture needed on the iPhone Pro?

The addition of a variable aperture to the iPhone Pro would definitely spark lots of intrigue and attention. If Apple does introduce it as a feature with its next high-end flagships there is no doubt the company would try to include an interesting software feature to go alongside it. That said, variable aperture is still a somewhat weird addition and not very widespread, so we would be surprised if Apple really includes it in the next few years.





But there are several other things that the iPhone camera system can benefit from that are arguably more important. Like, for example, eliminating the light reflections that appear when light directly hits the cameras. It is an issue that has long existed on iPhones and one that can ruin a lovely memory, especially when we talk about video recording.





The zoom capabilities could also use an upgrade. While the quality of the image is pretty good at the optical zoom ranges, Apple still has ways to go when it comes to zooming even futher that what the hardware allows for.