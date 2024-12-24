iPhone 18 Pro rumored to feature variable aperture camera in 2026
The iPhone 18 Pro, coming most likely in September 2026, is said to introduce a variable aperture for the main camera, as noted by the reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who tends to be correct with his Apple-related predictions.
Variable aperture technology allows a camera to change the size of its lens opening, allowing more or less light depending on the scene. A wider aperture allows better performance in low light and a shallower depth of field, which inherently means more naturally blurred out background and foreground. A narrower aperture means more of the shot will be in focus and less light coming in.
So, the gist of it is that a variable aperture allows for creative flexibility, which is something that camera enthusiasts look for. Needless to say, this is a niche feature as far as mobile phone cameras go, so it makes sense that we would only see it on the Pro iPhones.
In a report by Kuo and supported by insights from BE Semiconductor, that feature is bound to find its way into the iPhone 18 Pro. Other rumors pointed to the launch of variable aperture with the iPhone 17 Pro, but Kuo points to 2026 now as the target timeline. BE Semiconductor will be providing equipment for the aperture blade system.
Variable aperture: The new hot thing in flagship cameras?
Though this is not strictly new technology, as some Android smartphones have featured a variably aperture already. Early adopters were Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10; next came Huawei’s Mate 50 Pro, refining the idea by touting several apertures. Most recently, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra introduced a sophisticated system featuring variable aperture control from f/1.42 all the way to f/4.0.
What to Expect from iPhone 18 Pro
That said, variable aperture is still a somewhat weird addition and not very widespread, so we would be surprised if Apple really includes it in the next few years.
The addition of a variable aperture to the iPhone Pro would definitely spark lots of intrigue and attention. If Apple does introduce it as a feature with its next high-end flagships there is no doubt the company would try to include an interesting software feature to go alongside it.
Is variable aperture needed on the iPhone Pro?
But there are several other things that the iPhone camera system can benefit from that are arguably more important. Like, for example, eliminating the light reflections that appear when light directly hits the cameras. It is an issue that has long existed on iPhones and one that can ruin a lovely memory, especially when we talk about video recording.
The zoom capabilities could also use an upgrade. While the quality of the image is pretty good at the optical zoom ranges, Apple still has ways to go when it comes to zooming even futher that what the hardware allows for.
