Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

iPhone 18 Pro rumored to feature variable aperture camera in 2026

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Camera
Close up shot of grey iPhone 16 Pro Max camera.
The iPhone 18 Pro, coming most likely in September 2026, is said to introduce a variable aperture for the main camera, as noted by the reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who tends to be correct with his Apple-related predictions.

Variable aperture: The new hot thing in flagship cameras?


Variable aperture technology allows a camera to change the size of its lens opening, allowing more or less light depending on the scene. A wider aperture allows better performance in low light and a shallower depth of field, which inherently means more naturally blurred out background and foreground. A narrower aperture means more of the shot will be in focus and less light coming in.

Though this is not strictly new technology, as some Android smartphones have featured a variably aperture already. Early adopters were Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10; next came Huawei’s Mate 50 Pro, refining the idea by touting several apertures. Most recently, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra introduced a sophisticated system featuring variable aperture control from f/1.42 all the way to f/4.0.

So, the gist of it is that a variable aperture allows for creative flexibility, which is something that camera enthusiasts look for. Needless to say, this is a niche feature as far as mobile phone cameras go, so it makes sense that we would only see it on the Pro iPhones.

What to Expect from iPhone 18 Pro


In a report by Kuo and supported by insights from BE Semiconductor, that feature is bound to find its way into the iPhone 18 Pro. Other rumors pointed to the launch of variable aperture with the iPhone 17 Pro, but Kuo points to 2026 now as the target timeline. BE Semiconductor will be providing equipment for the aperture blade system.

That said, variable aperture is still a somewhat weird addition and not very widespread, so we would be surprised if Apple really includes it in the next few years.

Is variable aperture needed on the iPhone Pro?


The addition of a variable aperture to the iPhone Pro would definitely spark lots of intrigue and attention. If Apple does introduce it as a feature with its next high-end flagships there is no doubt the company would try to include an interesting software feature to go alongside it.

But there are several other things that the iPhone camera system can benefit from that are arguably more important. Like, for example, eliminating the light reflections that appear when light directly hits the cameras. It is an issue that has long existed on iPhones and one that can ruin a lovely memory, especially when we talk about video recording.

The zoom capabilities could also use an upgrade. While the quality of the image is pretty good at the optical zoom ranges, Apple still has ways to go when it comes to zooming even futher that what the hardware allows for.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless