The iPhone 18’s camera might get a massive upgrade, and it won't be from Sony
If Apple ditches Sony for Samsung, iPhone photography may never be the same.
Apple recently announced a massive $100 billion investment into US-based manufacturing, and it may have a hidden upside for photography fans. According to a new report from DealSite Korea, Apple is partnering with Samsung to produce CMOS image sensors (CIS) for upcoming iPhones — and the iPhone 18 may be the first to benefit.
DealSite reports that this plant will be used to mass-produce image sensors for iPhones, with production starting in March 2026. That timing suggests the iPhone 18 lineup will be the first to use Samsung’s CIS components.
Samsung could supply a 200 MP camera sensor for iPhone 18
iPhone 18 could get a huge camera upgrade, thanks to Samsung’s sensor tech. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While Apple didn’t specify which components would be involved in its latest investment, the company did confirm it’s working with Samsung to develop “innovative new technology for making chips” at a US facility — likely the Austin, Texas plant where Samsung already has a major presence.
If true, Apple could be planning a huge leap in megapixel count, potentially adopting Samsung’s own 200 MP sensor technology — a spec Samsung already uses in its flagship Galaxy models. Apple’s current iPhones max out at 48 MP, and while megapixels aren’t everything, the gap is starting to show in some high-resolution use cases.
Sony could be replaced after years of dominance
Sony has long been Apple’s exclusive supplier of iPhone camera sensors, but reports of Samsung challenging that position have circulated since mid-2024. According to sources cited in the Korean report, talks between Apple and Samsung began last year and concluded earlier this year.
Sony is rumored to be developing its own 200MP sensor in response, but it may be too late. If Samsung secures the iPhone 18 deal, it would mark the first time Apple has used Samsung camera hardware in an iPhone — a major shift in one of Apple’s most crucial component partnerships.
Don’t expect this for the iPhone 17
All of this will likely come too late for the iPhone 17, which is expected to launch in September 2025 with a slightly upgraded version of the 48MP camera system. But if Apple is planning a true next-gen leap in photography, the iPhone 18 could be the one to watch.
