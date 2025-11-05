Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

It wasn't very long ago that the simple notion of a 7,000mAh battery-packing smartphone seemed as absurd as a Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. And now here we are, watching Anthony Davis score four points for the Mavericks against the Pacers and Motorola unveil its fifth (!) budget-friendly handset with 6,700mAh+ cell capacity in the space of less than six months.

The Moto G57 Power has a few other key selling points too





6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor;

8GB RAM;

256GB internal storage space;

7,000mAh battery;

30W TurboPower charging support;

Android 16 ;

; 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 600 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and Quad Pixel technology;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;

USB Type-C port;

3.5mm headphone jack;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio;

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and 5G connectivity;

IP64 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H durability;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

166.23 x 76.5 x 8.6mm dimensions;

210 grams weight;

Vegan leather finish;

Pantone Fluidity, Pantone Pink Lemonade, and Pantone Corsair color options.



In fact, Motorola claims that the Moto G57 and G57 Power are the world's "first smartphone series" to use the brand-new mid-range chipset, although that doesn't necessarily make these two devices faster than the recently unveiled Moto G67 (six-seven!) Power with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 inside.









Android 16 software, which is (sadly) not a given yet for budget handsets around the world. Still, the Moto G57 Power should hold an advantage (at least for a little while) over many affordable phones from other companies, and the same goes for the pre-loadedsoftware, which is (sadly) not a given yet for budget handsets around the world.





Android 15 out the box, and so does the 7,000mAh battery-packing Even the aforementioned Moto G67 Power runsout the box, and so does the 7,000mAh battery-packing Moto G100 unveiled in China last month





Both the Moto G57 and G57 Power come with "pro-grade" camera systems too, not to mention designs that are both undeniably stylish and (allegedly) very robust, with sleek vegan leather finishes, eye-catching Pantone-curated shades, and military-grade resistance to drops, shocks, and extreme temperatures.

How affordable can a battery champion be?





In Europe, the Moto G57 Power is set to cost €279. That equates to roughly $320 right now, which is obviously not as low as the Moto G100 and G67 Power's recommended prices in China and India respectively, but it makes me hopeful that the Moto G Power (2026) will at least come close to the 7,000mAh mark while sitting under $300 in the US.



In case you're wondering, Motorola is advertising the G57 Power as capable of lasting "over two days" on a single charge, which sounds about right to me. Perhaps even more impressively, the non-Power-branded Moto G57 is rated at "up to 47 hours" (which is almost two days) of battery endurance between charges despite packing a significantly smaller 5,200mAh cell.





This "regular" Moto G57 version apparently shares all its other specs with the Moto G57 Power, costing €249 ($285) and unfortunately launching exclusively in the Middle East, at least for the time being.

Should you buy the Moto G57 Power?





mid-ranger is significantly pricier than €279 on the old continent with a boring 5,000mAh battery under the hood and... an admittedly better camera system than Motorola's newest Moto G-series soldier(s). If it comes to your country, why not? Just consider that something like Samsung's Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger is significantly pricier than €279 on the old continent with a boring 5,000mAh battery under the hood and... an admittedly better camera system than Motorola's newest Moto G-series soldier(s).









If (and that unfortunately remains a big "if") the G57 Power (and the G67 Power) end up inspiring the Moto G Power (2026), I think Motorola will be able to take its US market share to new heights next year, eclipsing Samsung and OnePlus in the budget segment with ease. For now, though, those are just pipe dreams.