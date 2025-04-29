Samsung will help the iPhone 18 become better at Apple Intelligence
It’s way too early to be talking about the iPhone 18 — people are still debating the iPhone 17 lineup’s new looks — but an interesting rumor has made it out of the supply chain. Apple will apparently (translated source) use higher performance RAM for the iPhone 18 series to help better run its AI features.
AI is also the reason that the iPhone 17 series will finally catch up to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of RAM. Apple wants all iPhone 17 models to ship with 12 GB of RAM though that may not happen due to ongoing supply chain shortages. It only makes sense that the iPhone 18 will continue this trend with more upgrades to RAM.
Apple Intelligence is currently one of the weaker collection of AI features that you can have on a smartphone. Samsung’s phones, which now use Google’s Gemini, generally produce much better results in almost every aspect. But Apple is determined to perfect AI and is already making plans to enter the home robotics market with an iPad robot.
The current iPhone models heavily source their RAM from Samsung and a reputable industry insider claims that the same will hold true for the iPhone 18. Samsung will provide the 6-channel memory for the iPhone 18 that will, due to its increased bandwidth, allow for more powerful AI features to function in 2026.
This RAM upgrade won’t just be helpful for Apple Intelligence. Higher bandwidth RAM should allow for faster performance across the entire phone for all other sorts of tasks as well. However this RAM upgrade is likely only being made because Apple wants to be able to make its AI features work flawlessly on the iPhone 18.
Apple Intelligence was a major selling point for the iPhone 16 series but it is still incomplete and what’s there is not that great. In fact some of the most promising features, like the revamped Siri digital assistant, have been delayed until after the launch of the iPhone 17. Apple probably doesn’t want the same sort of fiasco to happen later down the line and is taking necessary precautions.
All of the promised Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple
