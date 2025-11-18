Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Main differences to expect

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Main differences to expect
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series early next year, and just like usual, we expect three new devices to get released––the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26. Yes, neither an Edge nor a Pro model, as rumored earlier this year; instead, Samsung is once again turning to the same device roundup that we are very familiar with. 

The Galaxy S26 will be very similar to its predecessors, so don't expect a revolutionary new device, because it doesn't seem we'd be getting that here. 

In the other corner, we have one phone that might very well be the Galaxy S26's pound-for-pound rival, and that's the iPhone 17 Pro. The compact Apple powerhouse comes along with a large new camera plateau design element in the rear, a fairly versatile camera system, and the excellent-performing A19 Pro chip. 

Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 Pro expected differences:

Galaxy S26iPhone 17 Pro
Flat design language with a unified camera islandFlat design language, large camera plateau at the back
Will most certainly use Armor AluminumSidelines titanium for aluminum
Triple camera, gets new 50MP ultrawideTriple camera with new 48MP telephoto
10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom48MP telephoto with 4X optical zoom
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5/Exynos 2600 depending on the marketApple A19 Pro chip, 3nm
6.3-inch screen with Gorilla Glass Victus 26.3-inch screen with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
4,300 mAh battery4,252 mAh
25W wired charging, 15W wireless40W wired charging, 25W wireless
Qi2 support with magnetic attachmentsMagSafe support

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Little change, little was needed

We've reached a point in time where major design differences between two phone generations are a wild exception rather than the rule. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and the Galaxy S26 prove that true.

The Galaxy S26 will come with a modern flat design, with a flat Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 up at the front and in the back. It will look like pretty much like most previous base Galaxy S flagships, save for the tiny change at the back: the three camera lenses are getting unified in a slightly raised camera island, whereas previously theese were more independent from one another. The most minor design change, for sure. 

The iPhone 17 Pro is also largely similar when you break down its design intricacies. Flat aluminum frame (Apple moved away from titanium), slightly curved corners, and Gorilla Glass at the front and back. The much larger camera plateau and the two-tone aesthetics are new here.

In terms of size, we expect the Galaxy S26 to measure 149.5 by 71.6 mm and will likely be 7.24 mm thin. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro is marginally longer, wider, and thicker, and most certainly heavier, too. 

Galaxy S26iPhone 17 Pro
Thickness
7.24 mm
Thickness
8.75 mm
Dimensions
149.5 x 71.6		Dimensions
150 x 71.9
Weight
-		Weight
206 grams

The iPhone 17 Pro has the Action Button and the Camera Control key. No such extra buttons are expected on the Galaxy S26

We are not sure what colors to expect for the Galaxy S26. The iPhone 17 Pro arrives in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue. 

Display Differences


The Galaxy S26 is expected to sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch display (versus a 6.2-inch on the previous model), which would bring it up to par with the iPhone 17 Pro, which also features a 6.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. 

Most of the specs here will be common on both devices: refresh rate up to 120 Hz, HDR, and great color calibration. Which one will be brighter, though? The iPhone 17 Pro reaches nearly 2,800 nits of peak brightness, and we hope that the Galaxy S26 gets as close to that as possible. 

Galaxy S26iPhone 17 Pro
Size
6.3"
Size
6.3"
Brightness
~3000 nits (peak)		Brightness
3,000 nits (peak)

One thing to note here is the fact that the iPhone 17 Pro has anti-reflective coating to passively boost the legibility under bright daylight conditions. Samsung also has had such a tech for the past two years… but only on the Galaxy S Ultra models. Here's to hoping the technology trickles down to the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus either. 

In terms of biometrics, the Galaxy S26 will boast an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen, while the iPhone 17 Pro comes with Face ID. Fast and accurate. 

Performance and Software

An interesting mix of chips

The Galaxy S26 will come with one of two high-end chips depending on the market, which is the old Samsung adage resurrected. 

In the US, Canada, and China, the Galaxy S26 will feature Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, whereas all other markets will get Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset. 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro features Apple's latest A19 Pro chip, which is by far the fastest iPhone chipset so far. It's an impressive performer that shines in both CPU-heavy and GPU-demanding tasks, striking an excellent balance between raw power and efficiency that translates to good battery life.  

Galaxy S26iPhone 17 Pro
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (US, Can, China)
Exynos 2600 (ROW)
Chip
Apple A19 Pro

Process
3nm/2nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB
RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB

Rumors have it Samsung will put 16GB of RAM in the Galaxy S26, which should provide enough headroom for on-device AI and multitasking. It would make sense to have that much memory given that the iPhone 17 Pro got 12GB of RAM, and Samsung wouldn't want to trail behind, right?

Recommended Stories

Camera

Improvements on some fronts

Both phones come with triple camera systems, and both have scored some key improvements.

Let's start with the Galaxy S26, which is expected to score a new 50MP ultrawide after years of using a 12MP unit. The rest of the cameras are unchanged: a 50MP GN3 main and a 10MP S5K3K1 unit with 3X optical zoom complete the camera setup. So, in essence, the image quality here wouldn't be that different from previous Galaxy phones. 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro also scored an upgrade: it finally got a high-res telephoto with 48MP resolution but slightly lower 4X optical zoom (instead of 5X on the previous 12MP telephoto). The other two cameras remain 48MP ones, achieving parity with the previous iPhone 16 Pro

Galaxy S26iPhone 17 Pro
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56"		Main
48 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.28"
Ultrawide
50 MP		Ultrawide
48 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/2.55" 
Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67mm)
1/3.94"		Telephoto
48 MP, f/2.8
4X zoom (100mm)
1/2.55"

Battery Life and Charging

One-day warriors

The Galaxy S26 will score a slightly larger 4,300 mAh battery, a modest but still noteworthy increase over the 4,000 mAh that ticked inside its predecessor. 

We do hope that the slightly larger battery plus the more efficient chipsets inside the phone will make it achieve even better battery life. The Galaxy S25 performed very decently, achieving more than seven hours of battery life in our compound score, so the Galaxy S26 will hopefully further improve on that. 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 4,252 mAh battery in the eSIM version and a 3,988 mAh one in the SIM-enabled model, and achieves a slightly lower score than the Galaxy S25, so the Galaxy S26 will likely deliver slightly better battery life.

Galaxy S26iPhone 17 Pro
Battery size
4,300 mAh		Battery size
4,252 mAh
3,988 mAh
Charging speeds
25W wired
25W wireless charging
Qi2
Charging speeds
40W wired
25W wireless charging
MagSafe

One thing that the Galaxy S26 will score here could be full Qi2 support with faster wireless charging speeds and the full magnet paraphernalia at the back, which would allow you to easily attach chargers and accessories at the rear of the device. Qi2 is backwards compatible with MagSafe, so any MagSafe accessory should play well with the Galaxy S26

Specs Comparison


Samsung Galaxy S26
Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S26 Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Design

Dimensions
150.0 x 71.9 x 8.75 mm (~9.9 mm with camera bump)
Weight
206.0 g

Display

Size
6.2-inch 6.3-inch
Type
Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, Variable 1-120Hz

Hardware

System chip
Snapdragon (3 nm) Apple A19 Pro (3 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB 		12GB (LPDDR5)/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB

Battery

Type
4000 mAh 4252 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W 		Wired: 40.0W
Wireless: 25.0W

Camera

Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung GN3
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Sensor name: Sony IMX564
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto)
Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (HDR) 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary


The Galaxy S26 will be an important device for Samsung, as it will have to battle both the affordable iPhone 17 and the more premium iPhone 17 Pro at the same time. Despite it's not out yet, the pressure is already here, as Apple did many things right with the iPhone 17 launch, throwing the ball back in Samsung's court with a smirk. 

Currently, it doesn't seem that the Galaxy S26 will score that many changes, and the market will decide if that's a good or a bad move on Samsung's part. 

The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, is awkwardly the least talked about new iPhone. The iPhone Air got all the talk due to its super-thin design, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is traditionally the best iPhone this year, and the regular iPhone 17 finally became a very complete and lucrative package after scoring ProMotion for the first time. Behind all of these, the regular Pro got little time under the spotlight. 

Totally undeserved, as it's one mighty fine phone. 
Why you can trust PhoneArena
24+ Years of Experience
4091 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless