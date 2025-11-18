Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Main differences to expect

Galaxy S26 series early next year, and just like usual, we expect three new devices to get released––the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 . Yes, neither an Edge nor a Pro model, as rumored earlier this year; instead, Samsung is once again turning to the same device roundup that we are very familiar with. Samsung is expected to unveil theseries early next year, and just like usual, we expect three new devices to get released––the Galaxy S26 Ultra Plus, and the. Yes, neither an Edge nor a Pro model, as rumored earlier this year; instead, Samsung is once again turning to the same device roundup that we are very familiar with.





The Galaxy S26 will be very similar to its predecessors, so don't expect a revolutionary new device, because it doesn't seem we'd be getting that here.





Galaxy S26 's pound-for-pound rival, and that's the In the other corner, we have one phone that might very well be the's pound-for-pound rival, and that's the iPhone 17 Pro. The compact Apple powerhouse comes along with a large new camera plateau design element in the rear, a fairly versatile camera system, and the excellent-performing A19 Pro chip.





Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 Pro expected differences:



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Little change, little was needed





We've reached a point in time where major design differences between two phone generations are a wild exception rather than the rule. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and the Galaxy S26 prove that true.





The Galaxy S26 will come with a modern flat design, with a flat Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 up at the front and in the back. It will look like pretty much like most previous base Galaxy S flagships, save for the tiny change at the back: the three camera lenses are getting unified in a slightly raised camera island, whereas previously theese were more independent from one another. The most minor design change, for sure.





The iPhone 17 Pro is also largely similar when you break down its design intricacies. Flat aluminum frame (Apple moved away from titanium), slightly curved corners, and Gorilla Glass at the front and back. The much larger camera plateau and the two-tone aesthetics are new here.





In terms of size, we expect the Galaxy S26 to measure 149.5 by 71.6 mm and will likely be 7.24 mm thin. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro is marginally longer, wider, and thicker, and most certainly heavier, too.









iPhone 17

Galaxy S26





Display Differences

The Galaxy S26 is expected to sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch display (versus a 6.2-inch on the previous model), which would bring it up to par with the iPhone 17 Pro, which also features a 6.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Most of the specs here will be common on both devices: refresh rate up to 120 Hz, HDR, and great color calibration. Which one will be brighter, though? The iPhone 17 Pro reaches nearly 2,800 nits of peak brightness, and we hope that the Galaxy S26 gets as close to that as possible.



One thing to note here is the fact that the iPhone 17 Pro has anti-reflective coating to passively boost the legibility under bright daylight conditions. Samsung also has had such a tech for the past two years… but only on the Galaxy S Ultra models. Here's to hoping the technology trickles down to the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus either.

In terms of biometrics, the Galaxy S26 will boast an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen, while the iPhone 17 Pro comes with Face ID. Fast and accurate.

Performance and Software An interesting mix of chips

The Galaxy S26 will come with one of two high-end chips depending on the market, which is the old Samsung adage resurrected.

In the US, Canada, and China, the Galaxy S26 will feature Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, whereas all other markets will get Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro features Apple's latest A19 Pro chip, which is by far the fastest iPhone chipset so far. It's an impressive performer that shines in both CPU-heavy and GPU-demanding tasks, striking an excellent balance between raw power and efficiency that translates to good battery life.



Rumors have it Samsung will put 16GB of RAM in the Galaxy S26 , which should provide enough headroom for on-device AI and multitasking. It would make sense to have that much memory given that the iPhone 17 Pro got 12GB of RAM, and Samsung wouldn't want to trail behind, right?

Recommended Stories Camera Improvements on some fronts

Both phones come with triple camera systems, and both have scored some key improvements.

Let's start with the Galaxy S26 , which is expected to score a new 50MP ultrawide after years of using a 12MP unit. The rest of the cameras are unchanged: a 50MP GN3 main and a 10MP S5K3K1 unit with 3X optical zoom complete the camera setup. So, in essence, the image quality here wouldn't be that different from previous Galaxy phones.

iPhone 17 Pro also scored an upgrade: it finally got a high-res telephoto with 48MP resolution but slightly lower 4X optical zoom (instead of 5X on the previous 12MP telephoto). The other two cameras remain 48MP ones, achieving parity with the previous Meanwhile, thePro also scored an upgrade: it finally got a high-res telephoto with 48MP resolution but slightly lower 4X optical zoom (instead of 5X on the previous 12MP telephoto). The other two cameras remain 48MP ones, achieving parity with the previous iPhone 16 Pro



Battery Life and Charging One-day warriors

The Galaxy S26 will score a slightly larger 4,300 mAh battery, a modest but still noteworthy increase over the 4,000 mAh that ticked inside its predecessor.

Galaxy S26 will hopefully further improve on that. We do hope that the slightly larger battery plus the more efficient chipsets inside the phone will make it achieve even better battery life. The Galaxy S25 performed very decently, achieving more than seven hours of battery life in our compound score, so thewill hopefully further improve on that.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 4,252 mAh battery in the eSIM version and a 3,988 mAh one in the SIM-enabled model, and achieves a slightly lower score than the Galaxy S25 , so the Galaxy S26 will likely deliver slightly better battery life.



One thing that the Galaxy S26 will score here could be full Qi2 support with faster wireless charging speeds and the full magnet paraphernalia at the back, which would allow you to easily attach chargers and accessories at the rear of the device. Qi2 is backwards compatible with MagSafe, so any MagSafe accessory should play well with the Galaxy S26 .

Specs Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S26 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Samsung Galaxy S26 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Design Dimensions 150.0 x 71.9 x 8.75 mm (~9.9 mm with camera bump) Weight 206.0 g Display Size 6.2-inch 6.3-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, Variable 1-120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon (3 nm) Apple A19 Pro (3 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB 12GB (LPDDR5)/256GB

12GB/512GB

12GB/1TB Battery Type 4000 mAh 4252 mAh Charge speed Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 40.0W

Wireless: 25.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 12 MP (HDR) 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary

The Galaxy S26 will be an important device for Samsung, as it will have to battle both the affordable iPhone 17 and the more premium iPhone 17 Pro at the same time. Despite it's not out yet, the pressure is already here, as Apple did many things right with the iPhone 17 launch, throwing the ball back in Samsung's court with a smirk. We are not sure what colors to expect for the. ThePro arrives in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.





Currently, it doesn't seem that the Galaxy S26 will score that many changes, and the market will decide if that's a good or a bad move on Samsung's part.





iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, is awkwardly the least talked about new iPhone. The iPhone 17 finally became a very complete and lucrative package after scoring ProMotion for the first time. Behind all of these, the regular Pro got little time under the spotlight. ThePro, on the other hand, is awkwardly the least talked about new iPhone. The iPhone Air got all the talk due to its super-thin design, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is traditionally the best iPhone this year, and the regularfinally became a very complete and lucrative package after scoring ProMotion for the first time. Behind all of these, the regular Pro got little time under the spotlight.





Totally undeserved, as it's one mighty fine phone.

ThePro has the Action Button and the Camera Control key. No such extra buttons are expected on the