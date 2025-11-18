Samsung Galaxy A37 vs A17: Main differences to expect

When it comes to Samsung's 2026 releases, the Galaxy S26 takes the cake for being the most anticipated, but the Galaxy A37 will also be an important release, as it might very well carry the company's mid-range effort.





How would the upcoming Galaxy A37 compare against the Galaxy A17, which broke cover last summer?





Interestingly, inspecting the Galaxy A17's specs and gawking at the rumored Galaxy A37 specifications, it appears that the two phones will be extremely similar to the point where you could raise the valid question of why Samsung is releasing such similar devices.





Let's see what the





Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A17 expected differences:





Design and Size

Plastic troopers





The Galaxy A37 will likely employ a plastic design, just like most of Samsung's mid-range devices, including the Galaxy A17 itself. That's mostly fine, as it keeps the cost down and is good enough for an affordable device you'd put in a case eventually.





A major difference is the material at the rear. The Galaxy A17 employs a plastic back and a teardrop notch, while the Galaxy A37 will likely score a durable Gorilla Glass Victus+ rear plate.





In terms of size, the Galaxy A17 will most certainly end up being the larger and more crude device. The Galaxy A37 will most likely be thinner, narrower, and shorter in terms of exterior. That's because the Galaxy A37 will be slightly more premium, so the efficiency in design will be better there.









Another major difference is the water and dust resistance. The Galaxy A17 merely has IP54 water and dust resistance, so pretty basic protection against liquids, while the Galaxy A37 will likely come with IP67, ensuring stronger protection against water and dust.





The Galaxy A17 came in Black, Gray, and Blue colors, and we expect that the Galaxy A37 will be available in at least three colors as well.





Display Differences





The similarities continue: both these phones will likely share displays with the same 6.7-inch size and same FHD+ resolution.





Yet, the Galaxy A37 will clearly have the better Super AMOLED display, with HDR support and up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as an optical fingerprint screen baked into the display itself. The Galaxy A17, on the other hand, can only drive its screen up to 90 Hz.





Peak brightness should be much higher on the Galaxy A37 , which will probably reach well above a thousand nits. The Galaxy A17 can't achieve that high of a peak brightness.









The Galaxy A37 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy A17 has a capacitive one in the power button.





Performance and Software

Mid-range magic





We don't know what Exynos chipset will make it inside the Galaxy A37 , but we do expect an Exynos to make the cut, likely an Exynos 1480 octa-core chip.





The Galaxy A17 comes with the Exynos 1330, a humble octa-core chipset built on a 5nm node.





Of course, neither of these two would be considered a beastly performer, as these mid-rangers are intended for more casual day-to-day use or just as phones to call people, perish the thought.





Both devices will share the same amount of 8GB of RAM, which is now the standard on mid-range phones and allows them to run light AI tools on the device. In the case of Samsung's Galaxy A series, those run Samsung's Awesome Intelligence suite of AI tools, which is a bit more limited than the mainline Galaxy AI and is mostly centered on photo/video editing tools and smarter search.





Camera

The return of the macro cameras





We expect the Galaxy A37 to come with a triple camera, with 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro cameras. Up front, we are likely getting a decent-enough 12MP camera.





The Galaxy A17 also comes with a triple camera, slightly more humble: a 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro make the cut here. Nothing too fancy, just the bare necessities to ensure smooth daily-driving.









Battery Life and Charging

Samsung's 5,000 mAh battery strikes again





Both devices will share yet another common hardware spec, a 5,000 mAh battery. That's the same-sized battery that is ticking inside Samsung's top flagships, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra , S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra, you catch the drift.









In terms of charging, the Galaxy A37 will keep things fresh with a pretty decent 45W wired charging, which is on par with Samsung's flagships right now.





The Galaxy A17 does the same by coming along with 25W wired charging, which is the same charging rate that devices like the Galaxy S25 or the S24 support.





Specs Comparison





Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Design Dimensions 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm Weight 192.0 g Display Size 6.7-inch 6.7-inch Type Super AMOLED , 120Hz Super AMOLED , 90Hz Hardware System chip Exynos 1330 S5E8535 (5 nm) Memory 128GB (UFS 2.2)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB 8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB Battery Type 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 45.0W Wired: 25.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/1.96" 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm Second camera 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/4"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 5 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/5" Third camera 5 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 2 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 Front 12 MP 13 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Summary





Both the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A17 are boasting similar specs and will both inhabit the mid-range segment but are aimed at slightly different types of users.





The Galaxy A17 is the super-affordable mid-ranger aimed at those on a very tight budget and gets you exactly what you pay for: a rudimentary Galaxy phone covering all the bases but not really excelling in either one, except for affordability.



