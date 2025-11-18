Samsung Galaxy A37 vs A17: Main differences to expect
When it comes to Samsung's 2026 releases, the Galaxy S26 takes the cake for being the most anticipated, but the Galaxy A37 will also be an important release, as it might very well carry the company's mid-range effort.
How would the upcoming Galaxy A37 compare against the Galaxy A17, which broke cover last summer?
Interestingly, inspecting the Galaxy A17's specs and gawking at the rumored Galaxy A37 specifications, it appears that the two phones will be extremely similar to the point where you could raise the valid question of why Samsung is releasing such similar devices.
Let's see what the
Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A17 expected differences:
|Galaxy A37
|Galaxy A17
|6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with HDR and 120 Hz refresh rate
|6.7-inch Super AMOLED but with 90 Hz refresh rate
|Plastic build with IP67
|Plastic build with IP54
|Optical in-screen fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen
|Capacitive fingerprint in the power button
|Likely Exynos 1480 on board and 8GB of RAM
|Exynos 1330 5nm chip, 8GB of RAM
|Triple camera with 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro
|Triple camera with 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|45W wired charging
|25W wired charging
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Plastic troopers
The Galaxy A37 will likely employ a plastic design, just like most of Samsung's mid-range devices, including the Galaxy A17 itself. That's mostly fine, as it keeps the cost down and is good enough for an affordable device you'd put in a case eventually.
A major difference is the material at the rear. The Galaxy A17 employs a plastic back and a teardrop notch, while the Galaxy A37 will likely score a durable Gorilla Glass Victus+ rear plate.
In terms of size, the Galaxy A17 will most certainly end up being the larger and more crude device. The Galaxy A37 will most likely be thinner, narrower, and shorter in terms of exterior. That's because the Galaxy A37 will be slightly more premium, so the efficiency in design will be better there.
|Galaxy A37
|Galaxy A17
|Thickness
~7.4 mm
|Thickness
7.5 mm
|Dimensions
~163 x 78.2 mm
|Dimensions
164.4 x 77.9
|Weight
Around 200 grams
|Weight
192 grams
Another major difference is the water and dust resistance. The Galaxy A17 merely has IP54 water and dust resistance, so pretty basic protection against liquids, while the Galaxy A37 will likely come with IP67, ensuring stronger protection against water and dust.
The Galaxy A17 came in Black, Gray, and Blue colors, and we expect that the Galaxy A37 will be available in at least three colors as well.
Display Differences
The similarities continue: both these phones will likely share displays with the same 6.7-inch size and same FHD+ resolution.
Yet, the Galaxy A37 will clearly have the better Super AMOLED display, with HDR support and up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as an optical fingerprint screen baked into the display itself. The Galaxy A17, on the other hand, can only drive its screen up to 90 Hz.
Peak brightness should be much higher on the Galaxy A37, which will probably reach well above a thousand nits. The Galaxy A17 can't achieve that high of a peak brightness.
|Galaxy A37
|Galaxy A17
|Size
6.7"
|Size
6.7"
|Brightness
~1,900 nits (peak)
|Brightness
800 nits (peak)
The Galaxy A37 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy A17 has a capacitive one in the power button.
Performance and Software
Mid-range magic
We don't know what Exynos chipset will make it inside the Galaxy A37, but we do expect an Exynos to make the cut, likely an Exynos 1480 octa-core chip.
The Galaxy A17 comes with the Exynos 1330, a humble octa-core chipset built on a 5nm node.
Of course, neither of these two would be considered a beastly performer, as these mid-rangers are intended for more casual day-to-day use or just as phones to call people, perish the thought.
|Galaxy A37
|Galaxy A17
|Chip
Exynos chip
|Chip
Exynos 1330
|Process
3nm
|Process
5nm
|RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB
|RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB
Both devices will share the same amount of 8GB of RAM, which is now the standard on mid-range phones and allows them to run light AI tools on the device. In the case of Samsung's Galaxy A series, those run Samsung's Awesome Intelligence suite of AI tools, which is a bit more limited than the mainline Galaxy AI and is mostly centered on photo/video editing tools and smarter search.
Camera
The return of the macro cameras
We expect the Galaxy A37 to come with a triple camera, with 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro cameras. Up front, we are likely getting a decent-enough 12MP camera.
The Galaxy A17 also comes with a triple camera, slightly more humble: a 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro make the cut here. Nothing too fancy, just the bare necessities to ensure smooth daily-driving.
|Galaxy A37
|Galaxy A17
|Main
50 MP
|Main
50 MP, f/1.8
|Ultrawide
8MP
|Ultrawide
5MP
|Telephoto
5MP
|Telephoto
2MP
Battery Life and Charging
Samsung's 5,000 mAh battery strikes again
Both devices will share yet another common hardware spec, a 5,000 mAh battery. That's the same-sized battery that is ticking inside Samsung's top flagships, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra, you catch the drift.
|Galaxy A37
|Galaxy A17
|Battery size
5,000 mAh
|Battery size
5,000 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
Charging speeds
25W wired
In terms of charging, the Galaxy A37 will keep things fresh with a pretty decent 45W wired charging, which is on par with Samsung's flagships right now.
The Galaxy A17 does the same by coming along with 25W wired charging, which is the same charging rate that devices like the Galaxy S25 or the S24 support.
Specs Comparison
|
|Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
|Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Design
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|192.0 g
Display
|Size
|6.7-inch
|6.7-inch
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz
Hardware
|System chip
|Exynos 1330 S5E8535 (5 nm)
|Memory
| 128GB (UFS 2.2)
8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
12GB/256GB
| 8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
Battery
|Type
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge speed
|Wired: 45.0W
|Wired: 25.0W
Camera
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/1.96"
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
|Second camera
| 8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/4"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 5 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/5"
|Third camera
| 5 MP (Macro)
Aperture size: F2.4
| 2 MP (Macro)
Aperture size: F2.4
|Front
|12 MP
|13 MP
Summary
Both the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A17 are boasting similar specs and will both inhabit the mid-range segment but are aimed at slightly different types of users.
The Galaxy A17 is the super-affordable mid-ranger aimed at those on a very tight budget and gets you exactly what you pay for: a rudimentary Galaxy phone covering all the bases but not really excelling in either one, except for affordability.
The Galaxy A37, on the other hand, will be a slightly more powerful device, with possibly slightly better performance, camera quality, and battery life. Its design will also be a bit nicer and efficient, maximizing the value.
