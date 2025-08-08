$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Your Galaxy might soon warn you about voice phishing – and Samsung’s AI is already testing it

Samsung is rolling out a new AI-powered feature in One UI 8 that can alert you in real time if a call might be a voice phishing scam — but for now, it's only available in Korea.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
Your Galaxy might soon warn you about voice phishing – and Samsung’s AI is already testing it
One UI 8 is now in beta testing for the Galaxy S25 and is about to expand to more Galaxy S phones soon. The software update brings Android 16 and useful tweaks across the board. Now, Samsung has announced it will also bring a new addition to its Smart Call features to fight malicious callers. 

On its Korean Community, Samsung has announced it will offer a "Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert" feature with the stable One UI 8 update. The feature will try to detect and notify you in real time with the help of AI whether there is a suspicion of voice phishing with an unknown number.

The company says that your Galaxy phone will show you a "detecting" alert when calling an unsaved number. Then, if voice phishing is suspected or detected, you'll get a warning message. 

 
Apparently, according to Samsung, the feature detects voice phishing by using data from Korea's National Police Agency, and also from the National Institute of Scientific Investigation. 

Would you want your phone to warn you about potential voice scams?

Vote View Result

As you can probably tell, it's unfortunate, but the feature is limited to Korea at this point. I'd assume it's a bit more difficult to bring it to global users, but I do hope Samsung is able to do that in the future. Curiously enough, the feature seems to be working on outbound calls at the moment, even though arguably it will also be super useful for inbound calls as well. 

Voice phishing attacks are a newer threat. Those are calls where the attacker pretends to be a close relative of yours in a dire situation, usually asking for money. Nowadays, it's become even more sophisticated, as some criminals even use AI to copy someone else's voice to try to trick you. 

In my opinion, it's great that as a whole, the tech industry is working to combat scammers and the like. Apple also recently introduced some new features in iOS 26 aimed at protecting you from scammers, such as the Call Screening feature. 

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts

Latest News

AT&T customers say a payment glitch just emptied their accounts – check yours now
AT&T customers say a payment glitch just emptied their accounts – check yours now
Just-released Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB is turning heads after a hefty discount on Amazon
Just-released Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB is turning heads after a hefty discount on Amazon
First straight-up Galaxy Z Fold 7 discount goes live at Amazon
First straight-up Galaxy Z Fold 7 discount goes live at Amazon
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is an absolute steal at 50% off, and I'd get one in a heartbeat
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is an absolute steal at 50% off, and I'd get one in a heartbeat
Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite
Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite
Did you know Apple is being sued for allegedly stealing everyone's favorite Apple Pay?
Did you know Apple is being sued for allegedly stealing everyone's favorite Apple Pay?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless