Your Galaxy might soon warn you about voice phishing – and Samsung’s AI is already testing it
Samsung is rolling out a new AI-powered feature in One UI 8 that can alert you in real time if a call might be a voice phishing scam — but for now, it's only available in Korea.
One UI 8 is now in beta testing for the Galaxy S25 and is about to expand to more Galaxy S phones soon. The software update brings Android 16 and useful tweaks across the board. Now, Samsung has announced it will also bring a new addition to its Smart Call features to fight malicious callers.
On its Korean Community, Samsung has announced it will offer a "Voice Phishing Suspected Call Alert" feature with the stable One UI 8 update. The feature will try to detect and notify you in real time with the help of AI whether there is a suspicion of voice phishing with an unknown number.
As you can probably tell, it's unfortunate, but the feature is limited to Korea at this point. I'd assume it's a bit more difficult to bring it to global users, but I do hope Samsung is able to do that in the future. Curiously enough, the feature seems to be working on outbound calls at the moment, even though arguably it will also be super useful for inbound calls as well.
In my opinion, it's great that as a whole, the tech industry is working to combat scammers and the like. Apple also recently introduced some new features in iOS 26 aimed at protecting you from scammers, such as the Call Screening feature.
The company says that your Galaxy phone will show you a "detecting" alert when calling an unsaved number. Then, if voice phishing is suspected or detected, you'll get a warning message.
Image Credit - Samsung
Apparently, according to Samsung, the feature detects voice phishing by using data from Korea's National Police Agency, and also from the National Institute of Scientific Investigation.
Voice phishing attacks are a newer threat. Those are calls where the attacker pretends to be a close relative of yours in a dire situation, usually asking for money. Nowadays, it's become even more sophisticated, as some criminals even use AI to copy someone else's voice to try to trick you.
