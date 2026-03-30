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Your Apple Watch will get two types of improvements with watchOS 27

Apple won’t reinvent the wheel with watchOS 27, but it will certainly add some new features.

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Apple Watch Series 11 | Image by PhoneArena
Apple is set to unveil new versions of all its operating systems at the WWDC this June. While everyone will be focused on the additions to iOS 27, the company will also launch watchOS 27 with two main upgrades for Apple Watch.

watchOS 27 will focus on AI


Apple’s focus on introducing new AI features to its upcoming software will translate to the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In a Q&A session, he said that one of the major areas of updates on watchOS 27 will be adding new AI features, though he didn’t go into details about what those could be.

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This update will be in line with the rumored major updates to iOS 27, which is expected to receive several major AI additions. Those could include a revamped version of Siri, which may also have a new standalone app.

Little changes, many fixes



Another key focus for Apple will be “getting the software in good shape.” That suggests various bug fixes and improvements to how the Apple Watch software works, including refining any performance and battery issues seen on watchOS 26.

Gurman also said that Apple is working on adding blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch. However, that feature won’t be ready anytime soon and will appear in a few years' time.

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No major hardware upgrades either


Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to launch this fall, but it’s unlikely to come with any major changes. Earlier rumors suggested that Apple will stick to the same design as the Apple Watch Series 11.

When was the last time you changed your smart watch?
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Samsung and Google have similar strategies with their watches. The Galaxy Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4 are largely the same as their predecessors. 

More than enough


I don’t think anyone wants a radical reimagining of their smartwatch, but getting faster software that’s smarter and more efficient is more than welcome. In fact, Apple could launch an Apple Watch every two years, and I’m certain nobody would complain about it.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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