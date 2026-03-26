Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Apple may be planning to launch another very boring watch this year

You may have to wait longer for any significant changes to the Apple Watch.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 11 held in the hand of a man, its watch face showing 16:39 in a Liquid Glass font.
Apple Watch Series 11 launched last fall. | Image by PhoneArena
Launching a new smartwatch is among the constants in Apple’s tech lineup. Year after year, a new Apple Watch comes out with incremental updates that have never sparked too much excitement. Apparently, that’s good enough for Apple, and we might get more of the same this fall.

Apple Watch Series 12 won’t feature any significant changes


Apple doesn’t plan any major changes to the Apple Watch design this year. The company’s next-generation smartwatch is going to look more or less just like last year’s Apple Watch Series 11, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Recommended For You

Apple Watch Series 12 would be the third generation of Apple’s smartwatch to feature the same design. The company last updated the casing of its watches with the Series 10, which introduced 42 and 46 mm sizes and a thinner design.

Is an Apple Watch redesign ever happening?



Rumors about a radical Apple Watch redesign have been running around for years, but they have never materialized. One of the most repeated claims was that Apple would launch a radically different Apple Watch X for the tenth anniversary of the device in 2025, but nothing like that happened.

Apple is not the only company that’s quite consistent in the design of its watches. The Pixel Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 8 are largely the same as their predecessors. Just like Apple’s different approach with the Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung has the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Classic.

Recommended For You

What is your preferred smart watch design?
0 Votes


There are still some rumors that Apple may overhaul its watches in the near future. However, such a change is unlikely to happen before 2028, and even then, it might be more of a cosmetic upgrade than a radical redesign.

No need to reinvent the wheel


Some things look and feel a little boring because there’s no need to change them. I don’t think anyone really wants a radical rethinking of a smartwatch, which leaves Apple with few options for a change. I don’t think moving to a circular design would be a good idea for the Apple Watch, and there’s nothing more radical than that change.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2

Latest News

Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless