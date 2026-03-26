Apple may be planning to launch another very boring watch this year
You may have to wait longer for any significant changes to the Apple Watch.
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Apple Watch Series 11 launched last fall. | Image by PhoneArena
Launching a new smartwatch is among the constants in Apple’s tech lineup. Year after year, a new Apple Watch comes out with incremental updates that have never sparked too much excitement. Apparently, that’s good enough for Apple, and we might get more of the same this fall.
Apple doesn’t plan any major changes to the Apple Watch design this year. The company’s next-generation smartwatch is going to look more or less just like last year’s Apple Watch Series 11, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Rumors about a radical Apple Watch redesign have been running around for years, but they have never materialized. One of the most repeated claims was that Apple would launch a radically different Apple Watch X for the tenth anniversary of the device in 2025, but nothing like that happened.
There are still some rumors that Apple may overhaul its watches in the near future. However, such a change is unlikely to happen before 2028, and even then, it might be more of a cosmetic upgrade than a radical redesign.
Some things look and feel a little boring because there’s no need to change them. I don’t think anyone really wants a radical rethinking of a smartwatch, which leaves Apple with few options for a change. I don’t think moving to a circular design would be a good idea for the Apple Watch, and there’s nothing more radical than that change.
Apple Watch Series 12 won’t feature any significant changes
Apple doesn’t plan any major changes to the Apple Watch design this year. The company’s next-generation smartwatch is going to look more or less just like last year’s Apple Watch Series 11, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
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Apple Watch Series 12 would be the third generation of Apple’s smartwatch to feature the same design. The company last updated the casing of its watches with the Series 10, which introduced 42 and 46 mm sizes and a thinner design.
Is an Apple Watch redesign ever happening?
The 2016 Apple Watch Series 1 doesn’t look very different from the latest models. | Image by PhoneArena
Rumors about a radical Apple Watch redesign have been running around for years, but they have never materialized. One of the most repeated claims was that Apple would launch a radically different Apple Watch X for the tenth anniversary of the device in 2025, but nothing like that happened.
Apple is not the only company that’s quite consistent in the design of its watches. The Pixel Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 8 are largely the same as their predecessors. Just like Apple’s different approach with the Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung has the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Classic.
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What is your preferred smart watch design?
There are still some rumors that Apple may overhaul its watches in the near future. However, such a change is unlikely to happen before 2028, and even then, it might be more of a cosmetic upgrade than a radical redesign.
No need to reinvent the wheel
Some things look and feel a little boring because there’s no need to change them. I don’t think anyone really wants a radical rethinking of a smartwatch, which leaves Apple with few options for a change. I don’t think moving to a circular design would be a good idea for the Apple Watch, and there’s nothing more radical than that change.
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