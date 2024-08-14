Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Yet another leak claims the Galaxy S24 FE is coming later this fall

By
Yet another leak claims the Galaxy S24 FE is coming later this fall
Recently, support pages for the Galaxy S24 FE popped up on Samsung's official site, and a new leak gave us a pretty clear look at what to expect. With so many reports about Samsung’s upcoming budget-friendly S series phone cropping up, its launch seems imminent, and another leak just confirmed that it is indeed on the way.

Galaxy S24 FE set to launch in October, and Galaxy A16 in December


A fresh report from South Korea hints that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is set for a global release in October. But that is not all – Samsung is also expected to launch the affordable Galaxy A16 in December, continuing the trend from last year when the Galaxy A15, one of the top budget phones, hit the market in December 2023.

While details about the Galaxy A16 are still scarce, we have got a pretty solid idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S24 FE. For starters, the new model is set to increase the screen size from 6.4 inches to a larger 6.7 inches. Plus, rumors suggest that Samsung will offer the phone in five vibrant colors:

  • Black
  • Gray
  • Light Blue
  • Light Green
  • Yellow


The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to come with either an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on where you are, as Samsung tends to mix up specs by region.

It is also expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, echoing the setup seen in the Galaxy S23 FE. On the AI front, the S24 FE should be packed with Samsung’s latest tech to boost everything from image capturing and editing to battery life and overall performance.

Considering past releases, an October launch for the Galaxy S24 FE seems pretty likely. Both the original Galaxy S20 FE and last year’s Galaxy S23 FE debuted in October. So, it makes sense that Samsung would aim to drop the new Fan Edition this fall as well.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

