Yet another leak claims the Galaxy S24 FE is coming later this fall
Recently, support pages for the Galaxy S24 FE popped up on Samsung's official site, and a new leak gave us a pretty clear look at what to expect. With so many reports about Samsung’s upcoming budget-friendly S series phone cropping up, its launch seems imminent, and another leak just confirmed that it is indeed on the way.
A fresh report from South Korea hints that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is set for a global release in October. But that is not all – Samsung is also expected to launch the affordable Galaxy A16 in December, continuing the trend from last year when the Galaxy A15, one of the top budget phones, hit the market in December 2023.
The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to come with either an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on where you are, as Samsung tends to mix up specs by region.
Considering past releases, an October launch for the Galaxy S24 FE seems pretty likely. Both the original Galaxy S20 FE and last year’s Galaxy S23 FE debuted in October. So, it makes sense that Samsung would aim to drop the new Fan Edition this fall as well.
Galaxy S24 FE set to launch in October, and Galaxy A16 in December
While details about the Galaxy A16 are still scarce, we have got a pretty solid idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S24 FE. For starters, the new model is set to increase the screen size from 6.4 inches to a larger 6.7 inches. Plus, rumors suggest that Samsung will offer the phone in five vibrant colors:
- Black
- Gray
- Light Blue
- Light Green
- Yellow
Galaxy S24 FE is expected to arrive in five vibrant colors.
It is also expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, echoing the setup seen in the Galaxy S23 FE. On the AI front, the S24 FE should be packed with Samsung’s latest tech to boost everything from image capturing and editing to battery life and overall performance.
