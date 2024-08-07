Unintentional Samsung leak suggests Galaxy S24 FE might be on the way

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been leaking here and there for the past few months, so it was clear the phone was on the way. Now, Samsung has pretty much confirmed its existence by mentioning it on one of its websites.

Support page for Galaxy S24 FE went live for a short time


A recent report revealed that a support page for a phone with the model number SM-S721B was found on Samsung’s French website. While the Galaxy S24 FE isn’t explicitly named, this model number has been linked to the phone in previous leaks. The page is no longer live, but it was up for a while, as shown in the screenshot below.



Given that Samsung has made the support page for the phone go live, it seems like the launch is just around the corner. This aligns with earlier leaks hinting that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be launching this summer.

Previous leaks have given us a pretty solid idea of what to expect. The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to feature either an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on the region, since Samsung often offers different specs in different markets.

Samsung is expected to launch the phone with Android 14, likely paired with One UI 6.1.1. It should come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S24 FE might feature a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.57" sensor size and 1.0μm pixels. This sensor is similar to the one found in the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy S24.

The device is also set to feature a bigger 6.65-inch display compared to the Galaxy S23 FE from last year. It is also expected to have slimmer bezels and a sleeker profile. Rumor has it that Samsung plans to release the phone in five different colors:

  • Black
  • Gray
  • Light Blue
  • Light Green
  • Yellow

As the launch gets closer, I believe we will get more details about the phone in the following weeks. Samsung’s Fan Edition models have become a popular budget-friendly alternative to flagship Android phones, offering a great mix of features at a lower price. From what we have heard so far, I think the Galaxy S24 FE looks like a fantastic option if you want the high-end Samsung Galaxy S series experience without spending a fortune.
