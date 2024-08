Unintentional Samsung leak suggests Galaxy S24 FE might be on the way

Support page for Galaxy S24 FE went live for a short time

Galaxy S24 FE





The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been leaking here and there for the past few months, so it was clear the phone was on the way. Now, Samsung has pretty much confirmed its existence by mentioning it on one of its websites. A recent report revealed that a support page for a phone with the model number SM-S721B was found on Samsung’s French website. While theisn’t explicitly named, this model number has been linked to the phone in previous leaks . The page is no longer live, but it was up for a while, as shown in the screenshot below.