Galaxy S24 FE





AndroidHeadlines currently seems uncertain of are the smartphone's recommended price and release date, but we'll get to our (educated) guesses on those fronts in a minute.

A bigger, bolder, and faster affordable flagship than the Galaxy S23 FE





If you think that bigger handsets are automatically better than smaller devices, you're all but guaranteed to love the Galaxy S24 FE , which is expected to bump its predecessor's 6.4-inch screen size all the way up to 6.7 inches. That's on par with the Galaxy S24 Plus , mind you, although the Fan Edition will unsurprisingly cut a few corners in the display performance department with FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of only 1900 nits.





The "vanilla" S24 and the jumbo-sized S24+ can both go up to 2600 nits of brightness, but the S23 FE is restricted to a 1450 nits peak, so the S24 FE's 1900 nits mark actually sounds pretty good when you look at it from the right perspective.









This is a contender for the title of best budget 5G phone in the world after all rather than an out-and-out Android flagship, and its other rumored specs fall perfectly in line with that label. We're talking about an Exynos 2400e processor expected to provide a healthy improvement in both raw power and energy efficiency over last year's Exynos 2200, a reasonably large 4,565mAh battery, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 12, and 8MP sensor that's bound to sound familiar to owners of the Galaxy S23 FE





That's right, it looks like the Galaxy S24 FE will keep its forerunner's three cameras on the back and one 10MP snapper on the front virtually unchanged, which of course doesn't necessarily mean the real-life photography-taking skills of the two phones will be identical.





The battery life is apparently set for a big upgrade despite the cell capacity not jumping by much, and the largely unchanged design will be further refined with slimmer bezels bringing the FE model even closer to the towering style of the rest of the Galaxy S24 family. The graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow hues will also help in that department, and that's before considering another two mysterious colorways likely to be made available exclusively through Samsung's website in select markets around the world.

Galaxy AI is here





Yes, ladies and gents, the S24 FE will also be chock-full of artificial intelligence, leveraging all of Samsung's latest advancements in the field to improve your phone's image capturing, image editing, image viewing, battery life, and overall performance.



For the time being, we know that the handset will support a bunch of handy AI-powered tools like Generative Edit, Circle to Search , Sketch to Image, and Live Translate out the box with the help of One UI 6.1.1 software, but there will certainly be many more such features offered at launch and shortly thereafter, when One UI 7 is also expected to come.









Galaxy S24 FE , mind you, is tipped to see daylight at some point in October, with its starting price likely to slot somewhere between $599 and $699. In case you're wondering, the S23 FE normally costs six Benjamins in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, while the The, mind you, is tipped to see daylight at some point in October, with its starting price likely to slot somewhere between $599 and $699. In case you're wondering, the S23 FE normally costs six Benjamins in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, while the Galaxy S24 starts at $800 with the same amount of local digital hoarding room.





There's obviously a very good chance the S24 FE will also offer 128 gigs of internal storage space in its cheapest variant, and with all the upgrades and refinements revealed or corroborated today, we definitely wouldn't rule out a price hike of $50 or even $100 over the S23 FE.