With iPhone 17, Apple is finally realizing the potential of the green iPhone 15

Apple is finally experimenting with more vibrant colors for the upcoming iPhone 17.

Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 green dummy unit vs iPhone 15 green
Let’s be completely honest for a second, Apple has been putting out some very muted colors on its phones for a few years. The company changed that with the Ultramarine on the iPhone 16, and will take it a step further with the iPhone 17: which has a shade of green that puts the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 to shame.

A new video — with a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 in the leaked green color — shows off how Apple’s new phone compares to the iPhone 15, which had a muted green like “Teal” on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 15 looked a lot more like a “mint” color, rather than green, but the iPhone 17 will fix that.

iPhone 17 has a much more vibrant green. | Video credit — Majin Bu

Of course, the green iPhone 15 also looked quite pretty, but it also resembled white more than anything else. That’s a trap that both Apple and Samsung have often fallen into multiple times, where they dull a color so much that it’s basically just a slightly different shade of white. Fortunately, the pink and aforementioned Ultramarine color options for the iPhone 16 were much better.

Which shade of green do you prefer?

Vote View Result


In addition to this much more vibrant green, the iPhone 17 will also be available in purple, which is also much less dull than the purple on the iPhone 14 before. The iPhone 14 Pro also got a “Deep Purple” option that went too far in the opposite direction, and looked much closer to black.

Green iPhone 17 next to the green iPhone 15. | Image credit — Majin Bu

But Apple’s new phones don’t just end at new purple and green options for the base model iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Pro is getting a new orange color that looks like a fierier version of Desert Titanium. While I’m not particularly a fan of this new color, it’s nice to see the company experimenting with its flagship phones.

Of more interest, at least to me, is the new Liquid Glass iPhone color. This will mostly be a white phone, but it will reflect differently under varying lighting conditions, according to reports. If true, then this will definitely be the most exciting option to come out this year, in my opinion.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
