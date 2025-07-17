Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

iPhone 17 Pro has a special new Liquid Glass color that you haven’t heard about

Bringing stunning software design to the physical phone itself.

Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro renders
*Image credit — Majin Bu

It seems that Apple has more surprises in store for us when it comes to the iPhone 17 series. There have now been many reports about the redesigned rear camera island, but none about a supposed new color inspired by Liquid Glass on iOS 26.

According to a new leak (translated source), the iPhone 17 Pro — and possibly the Pro Max — will have a white color option that mimics Apple’s newest UI design: Liquid Glass. The phone will display differing effects across its body when exposed to various kinds of light.

Does this color pique your interest?

Vote View Result


In theory, that sounds like a very fun and unique color option, in my opinion. It’s not often that we see such a different take on a phone’s color, though some Chinese phones have featured some truly stunning forms in the past.

This color option will also play heavily into Apple’s new UI redesign, which was a very stunning piece of software. That’s the problem, however: it was a stunning piece of software.

Video Thumbnail
Liquid Glass on iOS 26, as shown off at WWDC 2025. | Video credit — Apple

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t anticipate just how messed up Liquid Glass would look across so many different phone configurations. It looked amazing, but only under ideal conditions. The company backtracked immediately and toned down the visual effects so much that iOS 26 almost looks like any other iOS version before it.

Even if the iPhone 17 Pro can achieve some really fun visual effects with the new color option, it will be let down by the software. If white isn’t your color of choice, or if the Liquid Glass look doesn’t appeal to you, then there is another new color for the iPhone 17 Pro: orange.

A fierier version of Desert Titanium in my eyes, the new shade of orange will finally bring a brighter color option to the Pro models. The new iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, will likely feature sky blue, purple, and green shades alongside more traditional options.

If Apple does go through with this color for the iPhone 17 Pro, then I hope that it also improves Liquid Glass on iOS 26 instead of completely toning it down. That would make the iPhone 17 Pro stand out in more ways than one when compared to the competition.

