I am ignoring the AI hype: Why Apple's secret iPhone 18 Pro modem upgrade is the only feature I care about





Yep, everyone is currently looking at software tricks, but I'm now focusing on a tiny chip hidden inside the upcoming Yep, everyone is currently looking at software tricks, but I'm now focusing on a tiny chip hidden inside the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro that may actually bring meaningful change.



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Apple's big move: the C2 move and the end of Qualcomm modems in iPhones









For many years, Cupertino has used modems made by Qualcomm for the iPhone to connect to the internet. And I'm not saying those weren't good, the strategy worked just fine. However, Apple seems to want to do things its own way. Then comes the C2.





The C2 is Apple's second-generation, in-house-built 5G modem. It comes after the C1X, which we saw in the iPhone Air , which itself succeeds the C1 that debuted in the iPhone 16e . The C1 was rather an experimental first step, if you ask me. But both these modems actually prove something huge, especially the more refined C1X.





In a recent Ookla report, the C1X was found to have actually beat Qualcomm's modem in latency in 19 out of 22 global markets.



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Latency is, basically, delay. For example, it's the waiting time between when you tap on a website link and when the page is loaded. And that latency could be annoying in some situations.





With the C2, things may get fascinating here. The way Apple builds its hardware is so that different components may communicate between themselves in a seamless and fast way. The C2 may be able to talk directly to the A20 chip in the iPhone 18 without any delays.





This way, Apple is getting a total control over the hardware, the software, and the connection between the two.





What this means: real-world speed and battery life









Why should we even care about a modem? Well, it really comes down to the two things every smartphone user wants, including me: a reliable connection and a battery that doesn't deplete itself too quickly.





First off, let's talk about connectivity. The C2 is expected to support NR-NTN. This is basically a fancy term for "Satellite 5G". Current iPhones do have access to satellites, but it's only for emergencies. The C2 could eventually allow you to send regular texts or use data in the middle of nowhere. It's reportedly designed to find a signal where other phones may simply be giving up.





The battery boost may also be noticeable. Actually, searching for a 5G signal or reliable connection is one of the main reasons our phones can lose power more quickly.





iPhone 18 Pro with the C2 modem and ThePro with the C2 modem and a new 2nm-built A20 Pro chip is shaping up to be a battery life master. On top of the efficiency of the 2nm processor, keep in mind that both chips would be made by Apple to work together. Because of this, they may use much less energy.





And yep, this would translate into a noticeable battery life increase for the upcoming Pro-branded models.





But that's not all. With the C2, we may also be getting mmWave, which is the super-fast 5G that works great in big cities. And this would give you significant increases in download speeds.





The iPhone 18 Pro may be a connectivity master





Yes, certain AI tricks sound fancy. But at the end of the day, we don't buy Pro phones for better photo filters or a bunch of emoji stickers. I would buy a Pro iPhone for it to work flawlessly when I need it to. Apple seems to be focused on giving us just that with the C2 and the A20 Pro chip, and we're likely to see fewer dropped calls and more enduring battery life.





Actually, the C2 may sound like a boring upgrade to some, but that would make the iPhone 18 Pro the better phone. It's all about the basics, done exceptionally. And for me, that's worth more than any AI hype.





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Every couple of years, the tech industry gets obsessed over a specific new trend. For the last few years, it's been all about AI. But honestly, I find that a smarter Siri or AI photography tricks really don't matter as much when my phone doesn't get a good signal in some areas at all.