We have the data, and we know your favorite phones of 2025 (your iPhone Air secret is safe with us)
Straight from PhoneArena Wrapped: here are the phones you couldn't stop reading about in 2025.
2025 was an interesting year in the mobile tech world. We saw the major companies finally playing around with some exciting new things, including super-thin phones like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung's foldables have become more popular than ever, and Apple redesigned the iPhone Pro look with a huge camera island (and added an orange color option).
Here at PhoneArena, we got curious to see what excited you, our loyal tech crowd, in 2025. Here are the top three phones you were most curious about last year.
Galaxies and iPhones at the top: Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, and iPhone 17 Pro Max
The top phone in our PhoneArena Wrapped 2025 is the Galaxy S25 Ultra. 4.28% of our reader activity was related to Samsung's gorgeous 2025 flagship, which shows that Samsung is a very hot topic for our readers. Hopefully, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra won't disappoint you either.
Your top 3 phones from our PhoneArena Wrapped 2025. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
The Galaxy S25 came in second place, gathering 3.90% of reader activity. The vanilla Galaxy phone apparently was more interesting to the majority of you than the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max. Well, we have to consider the iPhone's late official arrival to the party, so it had only three months to win your hearts (and eyes) after its launch.
3.68% of reader activity goes to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The maxed-out flagship by Apple came with an all-new design and created a ton of buzz in the industry.
And there's your top three. Meanwhile, you were curious about the iPhone 17 Pro and the mid-range iPhone 16e quite a lot as well.
Foldables weren't on your mind as much, though. The Z Fold 7 was the only foldable in the top 10 phones you were reading about on PhoneArena. Despite not selling as much, the iPhone Air was still interesting to you and came in at 9th place, after the Galaxy S25+.
Top 10. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
Apparently, the PhoneArena crowd doesn't find excitement from clamshell foldables like the Z Flip 7 or the Moto Razr. Another curious thing here is that, well, Google's phones are entirely missing from our top 10 too. Google has to try harder to win your hearts, it seems.
Looking ahead, we have an equally exciting year that's starting. We have the Galaxy S26 series to look forward to, potentially a new iPhone 17e, and towards the end of the year, Apple's first foldable iPhone. It's going to be an epic year if you ask me.
