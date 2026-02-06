Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

We have the data, and we know your favorite phones of 2025 (your iPhone Air secret is safe with us)

Straight from PhoneArena Wrapped: here are the phones you couldn't stop reading about in 2025.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Articles
We have the data, and we know your favorite phones of 2025 (your iPhone Air secret is safe with us)
2025 was an interesting year in the mobile tech world. We saw the major companies finally playing around with some exciting new things, including super-thin phones like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung's foldables have become more popular than ever, and Apple redesigned the iPhone Pro look with a huge camera island (and added an orange color option). 

Here at PhoneArena, we got curious to see what excited you, our loyal tech crowd, in 2025. Here are the top three phones you were most curious about last year. 

Galaxies and iPhones at the top: Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, and iPhone 17 Pro Max


The top phone in our PhoneArena Wrapped 2025 is the Galaxy S25 Ultra. 4.28% of our reader activity was related to Samsung's gorgeous 2025 flagship, which shows that Samsung is a very hot topic for our readers. Hopefully, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra won't disappoint you either.


The Galaxy S25 came in second place, gathering 3.90% of reader activity. The vanilla Galaxy phone apparently was more interesting to the majority of you than the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max. Well, we have to consider the iPhone's late official arrival to the party, so it had only three months to win your hearts (and eyes) after its launch.

Recommended For You

3.68% of reader activity goes to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The maxed-out flagship by Apple came with an all-new design and created a ton of buzz in the industry. 

And there's your top three. Meanwhile, you were curious about the iPhone 17 Pro and the mid-range iPhone 16e quite a lot as well. 

Foldables weren't on your mind as much, though. The Z Fold 7 was the only foldable in the top 10 phones you were reading about on PhoneArena. Despite not selling as much, the iPhone Air was still interesting to you and came in at 9th place, after the Galaxy S25+.


Apparently, the PhoneArena crowd doesn't find excitement from clamshell foldables like the Z Flip 7 or the Moto Razr. Another curious thing here is that, well, Google's phones are entirely missing from our top 10 too. Google has to try harder to win your hearts, it seems. 

Looking ahead, we have an equally exciting year that's starting. We have the Galaxy S26 series to look forward to, potentially a new iPhone 17e, and towards the end of the year, Apple's first foldable iPhone. It's going to be an epic year if you ask me. 

Just in case you've missed the PhoneArena Wrapped 2025 report, you can click here to check it out in full.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless