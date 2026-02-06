Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The ghost in the Health app: Apple pulls the plug on its ambitious AI coach

Is Cupertino getting cold feet, or is the world just not ready for a chatbot that knows your heart rate?

Health+ is one of these elusive services that were rumored but never officially announced. And now it appears that the Cupertino tech giant has once again changed its plans (or at least, its "expected" plans) about the fate of Apple Health+. 

Apple Intelligence-powered Health+ service may be getting scaled back 


Services chief Eddy Cue is now in charge of Apple Health, and a new Bloomberg report indicates that Apple will now be focusing on getting features to users sooner with smaller updates rather than on a massive upgrade. 


Initially, Health+ was rumored to be powered by generative AI. It was said the service was going to allow you to discuss your health data or even be directed to professional videos on certain health-related topics. 

According to rumors, the Cupertino tech giant has invested a lot of effort into the Health+ service and has even recorded professional videos in a California studio. Those were reportedly planned to be given to users as recommendations in the Health app, along with surveys and health assessments. 

Would you trust an AI with your health data?

Reportedly, Health+ was going to be included in iOS 26


Rumor has it that a version of the service was going to be introduced with iOS 26, which brought the Liquid Glass look and plenty of new things across the board. However, it has been delayed internally (and we didn't see it or hear any mention of it), says the report. 

The report doesn't address if Apple was able to solve regulatory concerns with the FDA with Health+. 

Health+ was going to harness Apple Intelligence powers. Obviously, the delay that Apple had with generative AI could have influenced Cupertino's decision towards a smaller launch.

Apple had previously (reportedly) tested a chatbot with Health+ features, but as we already mentioned, there were no announcements about the product, so it's not clear whether Apple intended to introduce these features at all. We're likely going to hear something about it during WWDC 2026. 

I'm torn on AI and health 


I'm not a huge fan of sharing personal info with generative AI chatbots. And, well, there's nothing more personal than your health info, isn't that so? The idea of discussing metrics from Health with an AI chatbot, even on privacy-focused iPhones, is making me unsettled. 

So, at least I'm not one of the people disappointed in the delay (or change of direction) of this potential Apple Health+ situation. 

COMMENTS (0)

