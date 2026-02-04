PhoneArena Wrapped 2025: your year in tech, decoded
We know your favorite phones, and we've got the stats to prove it!
Have you ever thought about what your activity on PhoneArena looks like? Well, this stats review from the rearview mirror will give you a pretty solid idea! Our first Wrapped provides tons of insights: some truths that you'd rather be left unspoken, but then also others that we're proud to see you state out loud.
The receipts: what 2025 says about your (slightly obsessed) tech habits
There's some things we always knew, right?
We saw the data. We know how many times you refreshed the page during the iPhone Air rumor days. Don't worry — your secret is safe with us (and millions of other readers).
Check out the full presentation below:
The full PhoneArenaWrapped 2025 presentation! | Images by PhoneArena
It is legitimately shocking to me that although the Huawei ban happened in 2019, we're still talking about it. Moreover, this is your guys' favorite topic to discuss, by far. Love them or hate them, Huawei devices are provedly noteworthy.
Another one of 2025's trends was AI. According to recent company records, preferably in anything from hair dryers to smartphones. To be fair, AI has been a part of our phones for years now, not only in the form of digital assistants, but also essential for your favorite phone-photography efforts. I think that this is more so an outcry against how fast the entire shift happened without much regard for user interest. You can tell me if I'm right or wrong in the comments.
One takeaway we can't ignore is also one we knew all along: you guys keep nagging on Apple and Samsung, but they are your favorite phones to read about regardless. I'm also willing to bet that a huge chunk of you have phones made by these brands as your daily drivers. And you know what? I can't blame you.
iPhones and Galaxy phones are staples of our industry for a myriad of great reasons, ranging from top-notch UX to powerful specs. This is hands-down the least shocking revelation of the entire report, if you ask me.
The pulse of 2025: from skinny phones to tri-folds
You just can't be certain of what follows next nowadays!
Will foldables become the new norm in 2026? | Image by PhoneArena
Our data doesn't just show what you were most passionate about. It also shows where the industry is headed in the future. While 2025 was a year of highs and lows, your reading habits proved that utility is what actually wins hearts. Well, and maybe a third screen, we'll see about that.
2025 was a savory year, filled with many contradictory moments. We saw some of the most innovative smartphone designs in years thanks to the experimental thin-phone craze — icons like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge defined 2025 in a way — though you guys seem to have already moved on past that phase.
At the same time, most flagships never looked more alike — with plenty of fingers pointing at the Galaxy S25 Ultra — and it was clear that fans weren't loving it. They were loving the powerful specs and rich feature set, though!
We just started seeing foldables become sturdier and more reliable during 2025, with phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, but then three-folds showed up. We're only 60 days into 2026, and we already had an insane news moment: the Galaxy Tri-Fold became sold out in a matter of minutes. Is this the end of the slab-phone as we know it?
Just days before that, I'd bet that this would be a respected, but ultimately obscure release for Samsung. But here you guys are, buying it all out. It just goes to show that these are turbulent and exciting times for smart tech.
Most updates to specs or software feel incremental from a short-term point of view, but time will tell if they will turn into stepping stones towards something more exciting. We got accustomed to the idea of triple-folding phones and color-changing iPhone 17 models. Who's to say that we truly know what's next?
What do you expect to see in 2026?
Our first Wrapped is first and foremost a way for us to appreciate our readers. We hope that you had a fun time looking back at 2025! And of course, thank you for reading with us here at PhoneArena! The best is yet to come!
Which 2025 stat blew your mind? Is there a device or brand that you feel like deserved more attention? Let us know in the comments below!
