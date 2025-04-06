Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

New iPhone Pro model and foldable iPhone reportedly planned for 20th anniversary

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Foldable iPhone concept design
Image credit — AppleInsider

For a while now there have been rumors and reports of Apple working on a foldable iPhone. Industry insider Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, claims that the company is not only working on the foldable but a new Pro model as well.

The new phones are supposedly being prepared for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone which will take place in 2027. If true then this finally gives us a concrete release date expectation for the mythical foldable iPhone. It will also be a really fun way to make the event stand out by introducing an entirely new way to experience iOS.

But Gurman also speaks of an alleged new Pro model in the works as well. He didn’t go into much detail here but says that this phone will be a “bold” new take on the iPhone and will make “extensive use of glass”

Obviously this has me intrigued. We’re already looking forward to the new iPhone 17 Air that is reportedly launching this year and replacing the Plus models. But a new Pro model is definitely something for Apple fans to look forward to. I wonder whether the use of glass means more translucent parts on the chassis or whether it will just go for a different brand of premium build quality.

Video Thumbnail
The titanium chassis on the iPhone 16 Pro is also very nice to the touch. | Video credit — Apple

While the new foldable iPhone and Pro model are exciting they are also very likely going to be extremely expensive. Apple CEO Tim Cook seems to have not been able to convince President Donald Trump to not impose his newly-proposed tariffs on the company. This has led to Apple shares going into freefall and the possibility of base iPhone model price increases.

While Apple will probably undertake a multitude of measures to reduce the impact of these tariffs, the company’s products are almost guaranteed to become more expensive now. The iPhone 17 Air is already rumored to be around $1,200 or more and this was before the tariffs were announced.

If the state of the industry remains like this then the new Pro model — and especially the foldable iPhone — may just be out of reach for most consumers.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff

Latest News

Apple’s next big thing has been delayed because of Siri
Apple’s next big thing has been delayed because of Siri
Apple unlikely to move production to the U.S. despite tariffs
Apple unlikely to move production to the U.S. despite tariffs
Tariffs are coming for the iPhone, but Apple has a four-part strategy already in place
Tariffs are coming for the iPhone, but Apple has a four-part strategy already in place
Apple’s forward thinking can delay tariff impacts for a short time
Apple’s forward thinking can delay tariff impacts for a short time
Base iPhone models likely to become more expensive than ever before
Base iPhone models likely to become more expensive than ever before
The over-ear Bose QuietComfort headphones are an extraordinary bargain at a rare $120 discount
The over-ear Bose QuietComfort headphones are an extraordinary bargain at a rare $120 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless