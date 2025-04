New iPhone Pro model and foldable iPhone reportedly planned for 20th anniversary

Image credit — AppleInsider

foldable iPhone

For a while now there have been rumors and reports of Apple working on a foldable iPhone . Industry insider Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, claims that the company is not only working on the foldable but a new Pro model as well.The new phones are supposedly being prepared for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone which will take place in 2027. If true then this finally gives us a concrete release date expectation for the mythical. It will also be a really fun way to make the event stand out by introducing an entirely new way to experience iOS.But Gurman also speaks of an alleged new Pro model in the works as well. He didn’t go into much detail here but says that this phone will be a “bold” new take on the iPhone and will make “extensive use of glass”Obviously this has me intrigued. We’re already looking forward to the new iPhone 17 Air that is reportedly launching this year and replacing the Plus models. But a new Pro model is definitely something for Apple fans to look forward to. I wonder whether the use of glass means more translucent parts on the chassis or whether it will just go for a different brand of premium build quality.