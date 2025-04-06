New iPhone Pro model and foldable iPhone reportedly planned for 20th anniversary
Image credit — AppleInsider
While the new foldable iPhone and Pro model are exciting they are also very likely going to be extremely expensive. Apple CEO Tim Cook seems to have not been able to convince President Donald Trump to not impose his newly-proposed tariffs on the company. This has led to Apple shares going into freefall and the possibility of base iPhone model price increases.
While Apple will probably undertake a multitude of measures to reduce the impact of these tariffs, the company’s products are almost guaranteed to become more expensive now. The iPhone 17 Air is already rumored to be around $1,200 or more and this was before the tariffs were announced.
If the state of the industry remains like this then the new Pro model — and especially the foldable iPhone — may just be out of reach for most consumers.
For a while now there have been rumors and reports of Apple working on a foldable iPhone. Industry insider Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, claims that the company is not only working on the foldable but a new Pro model as well.
The new phones are supposedly being prepared for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone which will take place in 2027. If true then this finally gives us a concrete release date expectation for the mythical foldable iPhone. It will also be a really fun way to make the event stand out by introducing an entirely new way to experience iOS.
Obviously this has me intrigued. We’re already looking forward to the new iPhone 17 Air that is reportedly launching this year and replacing the Plus models. But a new Pro model is definitely something for Apple fans to look forward to. I wonder whether the use of glass means more translucent parts on the chassis or whether it will just go for a different brand of premium build quality.
But Gurman also speaks of an alleged new Pro model in the works as well. He didn’t go into much detail here but says that this phone will be a “bold” new take on the iPhone and will make “extensive use of glass”
The titanium chassis on the iPhone 16 Pro is also very nice to the touch. | Video credit — Apple
