Want your calls to pop? Google’s Phone app might just let you do that next

The new feature should be coming soon for all. | Image credit – 9to5Google

However, Google’s spin seems more like a personal extension of the profile picture than something everyone else will see. For context, Google Messages already lets you control what others see, so maybe calling cards could evolve in that direction too.





When it becomes available, opening a contact’s page will suggest: “Try adding a calling card: Customize how [contact name] appears during calls.” Behind the scenes, Google calls these “patrick” in the Phone app.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Calling cards are meant to work alongside the classic circular profile picture. You can pick a photo from your Camera, Gallery, or Google Photos, adjust it, and even select a font and color for the name that shows at the top of the Incoming Call screen. This update also pairs with the Horizontal swipe or Single tap gesture for answering calls, making the experience smoother overall.



The feature isn't fully rolled out yet, but some users have started seeing it in the Phone by Google 188 beta, while Contacts 4.61 has already gone wide with Material 3 Expressive.









This update builds on the tweaks Google rolled out last month and is another step in its ongoing revamp of the Phone app.

Overall, it is a nice touch for anyone who loves personalizing their phone. I, for one, enjoy seeing a favorite photo fill the whole screen when someone close calls – on my iPhone, it’s one of those small joys. And if fullscreen calling cards aren’t your vibe, you can simply ignore them.

