Want your calls to pop? Google’s Phone app might just let you do that next

New calling cards turn every call into a more personal experience.

A photo of a phone with Google Phone app logo on the display, held in a person's hand.
Google is giving its Phone app – a staple for millions of users – a neat little makeover. The app has always been simple and reliable, letting you handle calls, block spam, and do the usual stuff without any hassle. Now, it’s adding a fun customization twist.

According to a new report, instead of the usual centered profile picture when someone calls, you’ll soon be able to make a fullscreen image the background. If that sounds familiar to some, it is because it is similar to a feature iPhone users got with iOS 17 in 2023.

The new feature should be coming soon for all. | Image credit – 9to5Google
 
However, Google’s spin seems more like a personal extension of the profile picture than something everyone else will see. For context, Google Messages already lets you control what others see, so maybe calling cards could evolve in that direction too.

Would you use fullscreen calling cards in Google’s Phone app?

Vote View Result

When it becomes available, opening a contact’s page will suggest: “Try adding a calling card: Customize how [contact name] appears during calls.” Behind the scenes, Google calls these “patrick” in the Phone app.

Calling cards are meant to work alongside the classic circular profile picture. You can pick a photo from your Camera, Gallery, or Google Photos, adjust it, and even select a font and color for the name that shows at the top of the Incoming Call screen. This update also pairs with the Horizontal swipe or Single tap gesture for answering calls, making the experience smoother overall.

The feature isn’t fully rolled out yet, but some users have started seeing it in the Phone by Google 188 beta, while Contacts 4.61 has already gone wide with Material 3 Expressive.

This update builds on the tweaks Google rolled out last month and is another step in its ongoing revamp of the Phone app.

Overall, it is a nice touch for anyone who loves personalizing their phone. I, for one, enjoy seeing a favorite photo fill the whole screen when someone close calls – on my iPhone, it’s one of those small joys. And if fullscreen calling cards aren’t your vibe, you can simply ignore them.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
