Verizon's latest TCL tablet is easy on the eyes, ultra-affordable, and 5G-capable

The TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G is no iPad killer, aiming instead to replace both your current tablet and e-reader without breaking the bank.

Verizon Android Tablets TCL
TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G
One of the best tablet manufacturers you probably don't think about very often is further expanding its already vast portfolio of NXTPAPER-branded products with a cheap, compact, and remarkably versatile new iPad alternative available exclusively for Verizon subscribers right now.

TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G

$199 99
8.7-Inch NXTPAPER display with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, MediaTek MT8755 Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6,000mAh Battery, 15W Charging, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Paper Gray Color
Buy at Verizon

What's the key selling point of the Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G?


To answer that question, we first need to take a quick look at the full spec sheet of this budget-friendly bad boy:

  • 8.7-inch NXTPAPER display with 1340 x 800 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate technology, and Eye Comfort Mode;
  • Octa-core MediaTek MT8755 processor;
  • Android 15;
  • 4GB RAM;
  • 64GB internal storage space;
  • microSD card slot for up to 2TB storage expansion;
  • 6,000mAh battery;
  • 15W charging support;
  • 8MP rear-facing camera;
  • 5MP front-facing camera;
  • Dual speakers;
  • USB Type-C port;
  • 3.5mm headphone jack;
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac;
  • Bluetooth 5.3;
  • 4G LTE and 5G connectivity;
  • Paper Gray color;
  • 211.88 x 125.58 x 8.35mm dimensions;
  • 365 grams weight.

As you may have already guessed, the most important feature in that list is the one that earned the lengthiest and most detailed line. That's right, the relatively small and relatively low-resolution touchscreen equipped with TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER technology. More specifically, NXTPAPER's fourth generation now, which is already present on the TCL 60 XE handset and the larger and costlier NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet.


The tech's main objective is to enhance visual clarity and comfort, which can be achieved by simply flipping a switch. Yes, I'm talking about a physical button mounted on one side of the Tab 8 NXTPaper 5G that will allow you to go from the slate's "Standard" usage mode to Color Paper and Ink Paper modes depending on your preference.

You can obviously switch back and forth between the three modes as you please to adjust the display to your environment, the time of day, and perhaps most importantly, your usage habits, which means that the tablet can essentially work as a Kindle (if you want it) during your extended nighttime reading sessions.

All that will naturally help with battery life too, squeezing "up to 16 hours of mixed usage" out of a relatively small 6,000mAh cell. And you only have to pay $199.99 at Verizon (or $5.55 a month for three years) with either a new or existing line of service for your next 2-in-1 iPad and Kindle-rivaling gadget.

What are some of your best alternatives?


To be completely honest, there are no products on the market today (especially in the US) that can be fairly and directly compared to the TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G.

Now, I'm obviously not saying that this is the greatest Android tablet money can buy at the time of this writing, but if you think you'll use the aforementioned NXTPAPER Key and if you're excited about TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER 4.0 display tech, I'm not sure the likes of Samsung's similarly affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ or Apple's significantly costlier iPad (A16) will offer what you're seeking.

A Kindle Paperwhite or Colorsoft, meanwhile, is unlikely to feel sophisticated and versatile enough for your daily mobile computing needs, so all I can recommend you is to also consider the TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G before making your final buying decision.

That big guy is also available through Verizon at only a slightly higher price of $239.99, but being released in 2024, it uses an older and less efficient version of the NXTPAPER technology.

So should you pull the trigger after all?


If you like your tablet compact, do a lot of reading on the go, but also watch the occasional Netflix show on your way to school or the office, and maybe even want something that can help you with your work from time to time, I believe you should.

With a mediocre MediaTek processor and only 4 gigs of memory under the hood, this is clearly not a screamer, but it can get 5G speeds and will most likely provide a satisfying level of overall performance... if you don't set your expectations too high. After all, you have to remember that you're paying a measly two Benjamins here.

