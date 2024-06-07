Verizon launches affordable 5G tablet with 10-inch display
Verizon and TCL have teamed up to bring customers a fairly interesting 5G-enabled tablet, the TAB 10 NXTPAPER. The tablet was officially introduced early this year at CES 2024, but Verizon customers can now pick it up at a very decent price.
Starting this week, the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is available from Verizon for only $6.66 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment, or $240 outright.
The rest of the tablet’s specs are pretty mid, but considering the price, it was to be expected. Aside from the 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate (180Hz touch sampling), the slate also features an 8-megapixel rear camera, complemented by a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
Also, TCL’s affordable 5G-enabled tablet is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 50 days of standby time. Unfortunately, TCL doesn’t offer any details about actual usage time.
Last but not least, the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G runs on Android 14 and features all the connectivity options you might expect from a tablet, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and, obviously, 5G support.
What makes TCL’s TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G stand out from similarly priced tablets is the 10-inch display, which provides a glare-free, eye-care blue light-reduction experience.
Hardware-wise, the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is equipped with a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek (unnamed) processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD).
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G, Credits - TCL
