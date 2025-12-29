Brilliant Year End sale makes Motorola's timeless Moto G Power 5G (2024) cheaper than ever before





Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) $119 99 $299 99 $180 off (60%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue Color, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at BestBuy Recommended For You





As its (unnecessarily) convoluted name makes crystal clear right off the bat, this ultra-affordable handset comes with 5G connectivity (which has obviously become the norm even for $120 phones in 2025), and just like its 2025 successor, a 5,000mAh battery seems to be its biggest strength and main selling point.





That's an especially nice thing to get for the aforementioned $120 price (well, technically, $119.99), which has never been lower at either a retailer like Best Buy or Motorola 's official US e-store. The hefty battery is impressively equipped with both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor is no pushover either, especially in combination with a respectable 8GB RAM count.













You clearly don't have a lot of time to do that, and as unlikely as it may seem, nationwide delivery by the end of 2025 is still possible... if you hurry. Just keep in mind that this is by no means a perfect budget-friendly smartphone, mainly suffering in the camera performance and long-term software support departments while undeniably shining as far as screen quality goes in addition to battery life and charging speeds. The design and build quality are somewhere in the middle, with top grades earned by the surprisingly premium-looking vegan leather finish... that hides relatively cheap plastic under the surface.

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