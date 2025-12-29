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Brilliant Year End sale makes Motorola's timeless Moto G Power 5G (2024) cheaper than ever before

This is not a very new mid-ranger, but it's definitely cheap enough to top your end-of-the-year holiday shopping list.

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Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)
Does the brand-new Moto G Power (2026) feel a little too repetitive and, let's be honest, boring to be worth 300 of your hard-earned bucks when it officially goes on sale in the US next week? Then why not consider an older edition of practically the same phone at a whopping $180 less?

I'm not talking about the Moto G Power (2025), mind you, which continues to cost $299.99... after scoring a $100 discount on a few different occasions over the last couple of months, but the even older Moto G Power 5G (2024).

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

$119 99
$299 99
$180 off (60%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue Color, Vegan Leather Finish
Buy at BestBuy

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As its (unnecessarily) convoluted name makes crystal clear right off the bat, this ultra-affordable handset comes with 5G connectivity (which has obviously become the norm even for $120 phones in 2025), and just like its 2025 successor, a 5,000mAh battery seems to be its biggest strength and main selling point.

That's an especially nice thing to get for the aforementioned $120 price (well, technically, $119.99), which has never been lower at either a retailer like Best Buy or Motorola's official US e-store. The hefty battery is impressively equipped with both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor is no pushover either, especially in combination with a respectable 8GB RAM count.


The Moto G Power 5G (2024) actually shares a number of key characteristics and components with both its 2025 sequel and the 2026 generation, which is why cash-strapped smartphone buyers might want to strongly consider taking advantage of Best Buy's Year End discount on the oldest of the three devices while it's available.

You clearly don't have a lot of time to do that, and as unlikely as it may seem, nationwide delivery by the end of 2025 is still possible... if you hurry. Just keep in mind that this is by no means a perfect budget-friendly smartphone, mainly suffering in the camera performance and long-term software support departments while undeniably shining as far as screen quality goes in addition to battery life and charging speeds. The design and build quality are somewhere in the middle, with top grades earned by the surprisingly premium-looking vegan leather finish... that hides relatively cheap plastic under the surface.

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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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