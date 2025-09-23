It's not too late to grab the Galaxy Tab A9+ at a seriously sweet discount
This budget tablet is perfect for everyday use — and now, you can get it for 28% off!
Why settle for ultra-cheap tablets that offer little to nothing when you can get the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9+ at a steep discount? This bad boy punches way above its weight, plus it’ll cost you less than $160 right now. Yep, Amazon’s splendid 28% discount is still available, allowing you to save $61 on the 64GB models.
Sure, the Tab A9+ has been even cheaper in the past. But with no better deals at Best Buy and Walmart right now, we think it’s more than worth it. Plus, there’s no guarantee that better promos will appear during Prime Big Deal Days — another reason to jump on this sale. Just keep in mind that it’s been live for about two weeks and might expire soon.
On top of that, this fella packs an 11-inch screen with reasonably sharp resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Although it doesn’t offer ultra-vivid colors, it provides excellent visuals for its asking price.
Software support is another strong suit. The slate gets regular OS upgrades until Android 16 and security patches until 2027, so you won’t have to think of a replacement any time soon.
So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Tab A9+ seems like the right fit, now’s your chance to save 28% on it at Amazon.
But what exactly makes this Samsung slate better than other budget Android tablets? For starters, it has a more powerful chip than the similarly priced Lenovo Tab M11. With the Snapdragon 695 chip, you get more potential for light multitasking and all-day browsing. Moreover, while it only has 64GB of built-in space, you can get up to 1TB storage with a microSD card.
Consider also the Quick Share support. With it, you can effortlessly transfer files to friends or other nearby devices. This feature is compatible not just with Android devices but also with iOS, making photo, video, and document sharing fast and seamless.
