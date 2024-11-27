Verizon will cut your monthly bill but only if you play your cards right
Verizon is again randomly letting customers cut down their monthly bills by bringing back the so-called loyalty discount offer.
The last thing any company wants to do is bleed customers so if Verizon catches a whiff that you want to leave, it will dangle a monthly discount of $10 for the next twelve months at you for each of your line to make you stay.
To get the Number Transfer PIN, which is a code generated when migrating to a new carrier, you will have to log in to the app as an account owner or account manager.
You may not be offered a discount right away, which will either appear in the My Offers section of the app or be sent to you via email or text message. If it takes too long, call a customer care representative or get in touch with them through Verizon's website, and they will have you sorted out in no time, as long as you are eligible.
In case you are offered a discount, you will have to redeem it for each of your line separately. To make sure that the discount has been applied, you may want to call Verizon at 611.
While the process may sound like a hassle, it will be worth it when you see your annual bill come down by several hundred dollars. Verizon also sometimes lets customers renew the discount after a year, so you will end up saving a lot of money in the long run.
You are looking at savings of at least $120 a month, which is too generous an offer to pass up. All you have to do is open the My Verizon app, go to Edit Profile and Settings, and then tap on Number Transfer Pin.
No one knows what the eligibility criteria are though and which plans qualify. And Verizon won't necessarily reward everyone's loyalty with a discount. Some customers were offered a new free phone or a smartwatch, for instance,
