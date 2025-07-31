Verizon customers should prepare to pay more and give up discounts
Verizon customers will reportedly be hit with a wave of price increases in September.
Verizon is reportedly gearing up to hike various charges, and it looks like no one will be spared.
Reddit user boofsnacks has revealed that the new prices will go into effect on September 1. The activation fee is going to increase from $35 to $40. This fee is charged whenever a device is activated on a line.
Tablet plans will apparently see an across-the-board $5/month increase. The cheapest plan costs $20/month without discounts right now, so customers should expect to pay at least $25 every month starting in September.
Verizon is raising prices again. | Image Credit - Reddit user boofsnacks
Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge will also be increased. Customers with voice lines should expect the fee to increase from $3.50 per line to $3.78, while those with data-only plans should see an increase from $1.60 per line to $3.97.
This monthly charge helps Verizon cover certain direct and indirect costs, such as the cost of complying with regulatory and industry obligations, property taxes, and costs associated with its network. This fee was last increased in December 2024.
Regulatory Charge for voice lines is going up from $0.19 per line to $0.21. This surcharge is put toward the various charges levied by the government, such as license fees.
Lastly, Verizon might also take away the $10 loyalty discounts that it offers to customers to keep them from leaving the company. We suspect the company has already started doing this, with some customers complaining that their discount has been removed.
This would be the fourth price increase issued by Verizonthis year, though it must be noted that the past increases didn't necessarily affect the same customers. That's even though the company admitted that it lost customers in Q1 and Q2 due to price hikes.
Verizon is expected to notify customers about the increases over the next few days or weeks. It's not clear how the changes will affect the plans protected by the 3-year price lock announced this year.
We have asked Verizon to comment on the accuracy of the rumor and will update the article if we hear back.
