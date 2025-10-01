Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The tri-fold phone Samsung's been hiding might finally appear this month

First tri-fold Galaxy expected to appear at the Asia-Pacific summit with a limited production run.

Samsung has long been working on its tri-fold foldable phone, and now we might finally have a date when we will see it live.

This month could be the month


Samsung is reportedly set to show off its first triple-foldable phone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit (translated source), happening October 31–November 1 in South Korea. Word is the device will appear in the exhibition space there for an initial public look.

After that APEC preview, Samsung could hold a proper launch as soon as November – think full hardware reveal and retail availability, starting in South Korea. Early production looks tiny: the initial run is said to be only around 50,000 units, which is less than a third of Samsung’s usual output for its phones and even its current foldable flagships.

Tri-foldables: the heavyweight showdown begins



Samsung stepping into the tri-fold category is a big moment. Right now, Huawei is basically the only brand shipping a triple-foldable, so Samsung’s entry turns this from a curiosity into a real product race. When big tech giants like Samsung and Huawei spar, other makers usually follow – it won’t be mainstream overnight, but the category just got real momentum.


That said, don’t expect bargains. Rumors peg Samsung’s tri-fold at around $3,000 at launch, while Huawei’s second-gen model still lands near $2,500. Price (and limited stock) will keep these devices niche for the foreseeable future.

If Samsung’s tri-fold launches at around $3,000, would you consider buying it?

Vote View Result

Unfolding expectations


I’m genuinely curious to see Samsung’s take. Leaks so far show an unfolded tablet-like panel – similar to Huawei’s Mate XT – which makes sense: there aren’t endless ways to fold a device three times. If Samsung brings a polished build and decent availability, this could be the boldest shakeup to its lineup since the original Galaxy Fold in 2019.

And yes, the Galaxy TriFold will likely hit the US market at some point – when (and for how much) is the real question.

The tri-fold phone Samsung's been hiding might finally appear this month

