Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Thoughts and prayers for Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Current rumors don't paint a particularly fascinating picture about this one.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Editorials Google Google Pixel
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Green foldable phone.
It's folding time! | Image by AndroidHeadlines
2026 is the Year of the Fold per the grand smartphone calendar. In the nine (and a half) months ahead, we're expecting a whole bouquet of fascinating foldable tech.

While there'll be several clamshells (like the Galaxy Z Flip 8) out there, the best in terms of innovation, hardware and hype is an area reserved for the book-style foldables.

So, what are we looking at? For starters, we could finally welcome Apple's first foldable, Cupertino's so-called iPhone Fold. That's an unofficial moniker, but it's good enough for the moment and I'll stick with it until Apple decides to share something more about its secret device. We also expect marvels out of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Oppo Find N6 (is there really no crease on that display?!), plus, the Motorola Razr Fold is drawing attention to itself with top-tier specs.

Hey, aren't we forgetting something?

Gosh, right – the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also scheduled for the summer of 2026!

"But I'm a Pixel Fold fan"




I hear you. Don't get me wrong – Google's foldables are getting better with each new iteration and can't be called outright "bad" or blamed for being "a waste of money".

Recommended For You

What I'm concerned about is the level of upgrades that the Big G introduces from one model to the next. Things could be done a bit boldly, to say it politely. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, for example, wasn't radically different from its predecessor. It's probably unrealistic to expect a company to spit out "radically different" phones every 12 months, so if the Pixel 10 Pro Fold got a thumbs up even if it wasn't that much different from the previous model, the same probably won't apply for the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Recent rumors about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold read that the selfie camera on the inner display might move to the upper right corner. The rear camera island could be slightly redesigned. The chipset is expected to be Tensor G6. And that's it for the moment. Given that Google is notoriously bad at keeping things secret, I find these laconic rumors uninspiring.

The current book-style foldable by Google, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is almost a carbon copy of its predecessor. Sure, this phone introduced Tensor G5, some AI features, a slightly brighter display and the Pixelsnap system (Google's answer to the super popular and beloved MagSafe).

All of the above wasn't enough of an enhancement to render the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a champion. While performance is OK, gaming is disappointing, the battery life isn't better than that of its predecessor, video shooting is lagging… At the end of the day, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold was one of Google's laziest updates of recent times.

While many major companies (I don't even need to cough, you know I'm talking about Apple and Samsung) have been equally guilty of the same sin, Google should make an example of itself and innovate harder with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Moreover, the upcoming foldable by Google will find itself in a pretty harsh rivalry later this year.

The rocky road ahead




I'll start with the elephant in the room – the iPhone Fold. This one could turn out to be an epic fail (first-gen devices often come with hilarious shortcomings), but it will nevertheless steal the foldable show in the months and weeks ahead of its release. Pixels are popular mainly in the US, Canada and Japan. Problem is, these countries are huge fans of the iPhone, too. Naturally, they might be inclined to wait until September and see what the iPhone Fold will really be like instead of getting a Pixel foldable in August (when Google might release the upcoming 11 Pro Fold).

The opposite is kind of true when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 8. See, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a mass hit and everybody – even some Samsung skeptics – was generally impressed with how thin, elegant and capable the Z Fold 7 is. Sure, it doesn't have a crazy battery on it, but the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a powerful and capable tool. That's why the bar is raised so high for the Z Fold 8 – expected in July, probably – that the poor Pixel 11 Pro Fold probably won't be able to keep up in the race for your attention.

The third menace (which is far from phantom) comes from the Far East. It has many faces. Sometimes it's called the Honor Magic V6. Or the Oppo Find N6. Yeah, Chinese foldables are giga-cool and tech nerds are not afraid of ordering one from across the sea, so Pixel's natural US presence is not a decisive factor.

The just-presented (and aforementioned) Magic V6 packs a new battery that has a capacity of 6,660 mAh (the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with 4,400mAh cell), and the upcoming Find N6 might come without a crease on its inner display and a 200 MP camera.

Motorola's Razr Fold looks mighty great, too, with its 6,000 mAh battery, a promising camera setup and blazing-fast UFS 4.1 storage.

Foldables may still be too expensive, too niche; but it's precisely in foldables that major innovation leaps are happening nowadays.

That's why it's crucial for Google to buy the Pixel 11 Pro Fold some comfortable Air max sneakers – it has lots of jumping (ahead) to do.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless