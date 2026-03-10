Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes

The phone is an absolute must-have for bargain hunters, especially at its current price.

A person holding a Galaxy S25 FE.
Galaxy S25 FE shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena

Sammy may have announced its latest and greatest Galaxy S26 lineup, but if you’re looking for a powerful Samsung phone without breaking the bank, you’re likely eyeing the Galaxy S25 FE. It’s sleek, it’s fast, and right now, it’s discounted by a lovely $150 on Amazon, making it an even bigger bang for your buck.

Thanks to that markdown, you can currently grab the 256GB model for just under $560, which is a way more tempting price compared to its usual $710 cost. Not to mention, almost all color options—with the exception of the white model—are selling at this discount, allowing you to snag the variant that best matches your taste.

Galaxy S25 FE 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (21%)
If you're looking for a powerful phone that won't break the bank, the Galaxy S25 FE might be just what you've been looking for. Amazon is selling the 256GB model for $150 off its price, allowing you to get one for just under $560. The phone offers high-end performance, has a stunning display, and capable cameras, making it a great choice for bargain hunters. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Amazon has sold over 1K units in the past month in Jetblack alone, so I’d hurry up if I were you, as there’s no telling how long this offer will last. Obviously, the phone is selling like hotcakes, and the deal might expire soon.

Honestly, we shouldn’t be surprised by the success of the Galaxy S25 FE; it’s a slightly trimmed-down version of Sammy’s flagships, after all. Boasting an Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can handle almost any task—whether that’s casual web browsing or a demanding game like Genshin Impact—without breaking a sweat. Furthermore, its 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen offers stunning visuals courtesy of its crisp 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR, while its 120Hz refresh rate ensures snappy scrolling through Insta and, of course, PhoneArena.com.

In addition to packing the same silicon found in the Galaxy S24 outside the US under the hood, our friend here also comes equipped with the same 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide snapper. That means you'll be able to snap some pretty incredible photos and even record video in 8K. Meanwhile, a 4,900mAh battery on deck guarantees you’ll have enough juice for the whole day without needing to reach for a charger.

All in all, the Galaxy S25 FE may not be one of those fancy Galaxy S26 phones, but it brings a lot to the table, making it a really tempting offer for bargain hunters. So, if you think this might be just what you’ve been looking for all along, be sure to grab one with this deal now before it’s too late!

Preslav Mladenov
