Motorola's Razr Fold price is finally confirmed, and it's... not as low as expected

8.1-inch main LTPO P-OLED screen with 2484 x 2232 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, 6,200 nits peak brightness, and Ultra Thin Glass;

6.6-inch LTPO P-OLED cover screen with 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution, 165Hz refresh rate support, 6,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;

512GB internal storage space (UFS 4.1);

16GB RAM (LPDDR5X);

Android 16 ;

; Seven years of OS upgrades and security patches guaranteed;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.6 aperture;

50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.0 aperture;

50MP periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and up to 100x Super Zoom Pro;

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;

32MP cover camera with f/2.4 aperture;

6,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery;

80W wired and 50W wireless charging support;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Sound by Bose technology;

IP49 water and dust protection;

Stainless steel hinge;

AI Key;

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor;

USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.2;

Wi-Fi 7;

160.05 x 73.6 x 10.04mm dimensions (closed);

144.47 x 160.05 x 4.7mm dimensions (open);

243 grams weight;

Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White color options.



In case you missed Motorola 's big Barcelona reveal of the Razr Fold's specs and features, here they are again in their entirety and super-premium glory.



Galaxy Z Fold 7 alternative released in the US at a starting price of $1,500, With all of that information out of the way, let's get down to the central topic of today's article - pricing. As it turns out, the Motorola Razr Fold is set to cost €1,999 in Europe, which kind of crushes my hopes of seeing thealternative released in the US at a starting price of $1,500, as was rumored back in January





Z Fold 7 , so at least Motorola still plans to (slightly) undercut its number one rival. €1,999 equates to around $2,320 right now, and while I obviously don't think the first-of-a-kind Razr Fold will cost that much stateside, the best we can probably expect is a regional retail price of $1,999 or $1,899. On the old continent, mind you, Samsung typically charges €2,099 and up for the aforementioned, so at least Motorola still plans to (slightly) undercut its number one rival.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 What's perhaps more important to note is that the €1,999 price will apparently include a Moto Pen Ultra, as well as twice as much internal storage space and four extra gigs of memory compared to the most affordablevariant. In other words, the (theoretical) value proposition sounds good, just maybe not great.

When is the Razr Fold coming out?





In Europe, pre-orders are officially set to commence on April 13 (with a proper release date still kept under wraps), while "select countries" in Latin America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific are expected to follow suit "in the coming months."





, and Razr Ultra (2026) clamshells. So, no, it appears that we still don't have "every detail" about the Razr Fold officially confirmed for every key market, but if I were to venture a guess, I'd probably predict this bad boy's US release to take place at the same time as the Razr (2026), Razr Plus (2026) , and Razr Ultra (2026) clamshells.





Based on recent history, the three new Galaxy Z Flip 7 -rivaling Razrs could go on sale in May or June, which is also when I expect the family's first-ever Fold member to join them on US store shelves. But mind you, that's just an assumption on my part with absolutely no inside knowledge of the matter.

Should you wait?









Z Fold 7 Compared to the, for instance, the Razr Fold squeezes a much larger battery with significantly faster charging technology into an only slightly thicker and heavier body while also sporting slightly bigger primary and secondary displays with better brightness numbers.





on the horizon. If you trust Motorola to match Samsung's currently unparalleled build quality, therefore, and don't have a problem waiting anywhere between a few weeks and a few months to get your hands on the Razr Fold, this could definitely be the best foldable for you this year. If not, then you should probably keep an eye on our website for some undoubtedly hefty Galaxy Z Fold 7 discounts on the horizon.