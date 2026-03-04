Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Motorola's Razr Fold price is finally confirmed, and it's... not as low as expected

The chances of seeing Motorola's first book-style foldable released in the US at $1,500 have essentially dropped to zero.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android
Official Motorola Razr Fold promotional image
That's an undeniably stylish Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival. | Image by Motorola
You know how Motorola promised to unveil "every detail" this week about its rookie book-style foldable effort that was showcased for the first time nearly two months ago? That actually wasn't the case right off the bat, as the Razr Fold's MWC 2026 announcement initially lacked something... pretty important, but now (almost) all the key puzzle pieces are in place ahead of the sophisticated handset's April release.

Let's go back to the beginning


  • 8.1-inch main LTPO P-OLED screen with 2484 x 2232 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, 6,200 nits peak brightness, and Ultra Thin Glass;
  • 6.6-inch LTPO P-OLED cover screen with 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution, 165Hz refresh rate support, 6,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;
  • 512GB internal storage space (UFS 4.1);
  • 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X);
  • Android 16;
  • Seven years of OS upgrades and security patches guaranteed;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.6 aperture;
  • 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.0 aperture;
  • 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and up to 100x Super Zoom Pro;
  • 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;
  • 32MP cover camera with f/2.4 aperture;
  • 6,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery;
  • 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support;
  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Sound by Bose technology;
  • IP49 water and dust protection;
  • Stainless steel hinge;
  • AI Key;
  • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor;
  • USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.2;
  • Wi-Fi 7;
  • 160.05 x 73.6 x 10.04mm dimensions (closed);
  • 144.47 x 160.05 x 4.7mm dimensions (open);
  • 243 grams weight;
  • Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White color options.

In case you missed Motorola's big Barcelona reveal of the Razr Fold's specs and features, here they are again in their entirety and super-premium glory.

Recommended For You


With all of that information out of the way, let's get down to the central topic of today's article - pricing. As it turns out, the Motorola Razr Fold is set to cost €1,999 in Europe, which kind of crushes my hopes of seeing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alternative released in the US at a starting price of $1,500, as was rumored back in January.

€1,999 equates to around $2,320 right now, and while I obviously don't think the first-of-a-kind Razr Fold will cost that much stateside, the best we can probably expect is a regional retail price of $1,999 or $1,899. On the old continent, mind you, Samsung typically charges €2,099 and up for the aforementioned Z Fold 7, so at least Motorola still plans to (slightly) undercut its number one rival.

Will you buy the Razr Fold at this price?
13 Votes

What's perhaps more important to note is that the €1,999 price will apparently include a Moto Pen Ultra, as well as twice as much internal storage space and four extra gigs of memory compared to the most affordable Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant. In other words, the (theoretical) value proposition sounds good, just maybe not great.

When is the Razr Fold coming out?


In Europe, pre-orders are officially set to commence on April 13 (with a proper release date still kept under wraps), while "select countries" in Latin America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific are expected to follow suit "in the coming months."


So, no, it appears that we still don't have "every detail" about the Razr Fold officially confirmed for every key market, but if I were to venture a guess, I'd probably predict this bad boy's US release to take place at the same time as the Razr (2026), Razr Plus (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) clamshells.

Based on recent history, the three new Galaxy Z Flip 7-rivaling Razrs could go on sale in May or June, which is also when I expect the family's first-ever Fold member to join them on US store shelves. But mind you, that's just an assumption on my part with absolutely no inside knowledge of the matter.

Should you wait?


I guess that greatly depends on how big of a Motorola fan you are... and whether or not you've already purchased a Galaxy Z Fold 7, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, or Honor Magic V5.

Compared to the Z Fold 7, for instance, the Razr Fold squeezes a much larger battery with significantly faster charging technology into an only slightly thicker and heavier body while also sporting slightly bigger primary and secondary displays with better brightness numbers.

If you trust Motorola to match Samsung's currently unparalleled build quality, therefore, and don't have a problem waiting anywhere between a few weeks and a few months to get your hands on the Razr Fold, this could definitely be the best foldable for you this year. If not, then you should probably keep an eye on our website for some undoubtedly hefty Galaxy Z Fold 7 discounts on the horizon.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless