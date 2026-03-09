Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones

One of the new Galaxy S26 camera features could trickle down to the Galaxy S25 with a software update.


Galaxy S25 phones may get some Galaxy S26 features through a software update. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung didn’t use new and bigger sensors for the Galaxy S26 cameras but introduced various upgrades to make its photos look better. On the physical side, those were all about better optics, but there were several meaningful software upgrades as well. It appears that one of those features could end up in some of the company’s older flagships.

The Virtual Aperture feature may arrive on the Galaxy S25 series


Samsung may launch its Virtual Aperture feature for the telephoto cameras of the Galaxy S25 series. The feature may work through the Expert RAW app, according to a Samsung executive who answered a user requesting the feature on the company’s support forum.

Virtual Aperture is already available on the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it only works with the primary camera inside the Expert RAW app. On the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, the feature is integrated into the Portrait Mode of the stock Camera app. As its name suggests, Virtual Aperture allows users to adjust the intensity levels of the background blur while capturing portraits in an imitation of the aperture adjustments on a professional camera.

It may not be needed on the Galaxy S27



All cameras on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 phones use fixed-aperture lenses, but that could change next year. Rumors about the Galaxy S27 cameras claim that it could feature a physical variable aperture, which would be a throwback for Samsung. The company’s Galaxy S9 was the first smartphone in the world with a dual-aperture camera, before the feature was discontinued with the Galaxy S20.

Samsung is far from the only company to consider going back to that feature with its next flagship. Apple is also rumored to feature a variable aperture camera on the iPhone 18 Pro. Huawei already uses variable aperture on most of its flagship phones, including all the Mate 80 models. However, that information should be taken with a grain of salt as we’ve heard similar rumors about the Galaxy S26 series and they never materialized. 

Software features must trickle down


Samsung is taking the right step by introducing some of its new software features to older devices. I believe the vast majority of people don’t upgrade their phones annually, so the company can only make its current users happier with such moves.

Ilia Temelkov
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
