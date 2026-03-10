AT&T states why it's important to stay connected before, during and after an accident
In some cases, time is everything.
The carrier highlights the AlertGPS platform. | Image by PhoneArena
Carriers are not just about unlimited data, phone plans and trade-ins; AT&T has something to say about our health, and literally so.
As Joe Drygas (VP – Global Enterprise, AT&T) opinionates in the company's new blog post, connectivity can be essential before, during and after a medical issue occurs.
Long gone are the days when a patient could receive medical help solely at the hospital. What's more – it's no longer just doctors and medical professionals who could help us live longer and better. Thanks to technological advancements, there's a vast array of devices: not just medical ones and clinical systems, but smartphones, wearables (like bands and smartwatches), sensors, apps and more.
At this year's HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, AT&T Business shows the way connectivity like their 5G network and the public safety FirstNet network can be of help. The idea is for AT&T to provide essential connection from incident response through in-facility care and to recovery at home.
So, let's take an older person who's living alone. That's a common sight nowadays. If a fall at home occurs or a sudden cardiac symptom is manifested, time is everything.
The company also highlights AlertGPS, which is a safety platform designed to help healthcare organizations protect frontline workers operating in unpredictable environments. Through connected wearables or a mobile app, the platform provides real-time situational awareness along with management dashboards, intuitive tools and stable connectivity to help caregivers make faster decisions.
Hospitals depend on secure, high-performance networks to support essential systems. AT&T says its connectivity solutions, including Dedicated Internet and Internet Air for Business, help ensure stable network performance, support applications like electronic medical records and medical imaging and provide backup connectivity when traditional infrastructure is unavailable.
Such technologies aim to detect health changes earlier and reduce hospital readmissions while maintaining continuous care while improving independence during recovery. Let's hope you don't have to use them, but it's better to know they exist, right?
The times have changed
Medical help is available not just at the hospital. | Image by AT&T
Clinicians often provide support and advice for patients online thanks to high-speed internet.
An example
AT&T says its connected wearable devices can assist in emergency response by enabling real-time health monitoring, location tracking and two-way communication. These capabilities allow individuals to request help quickly while giving first responders earlier insight into the situation.
Another key development is FirstNet Fusion, a new mission-critical platform intended to connect teams across nearly any radio system or US wireless carrier. By combining push-to-talk communication, NextGen 9-1-1 dispatch capabilities and connected devices in one system, the platform aims to streamline communication, improve coordination and shorten emergency response times.
Extended care
Beyond the hospital, connectivity continues to play a role in patient recovery by extending care into the home. Connected healthcare tools such as smart medical devices and remote monitoring systems allow patients and caregivers to track health data and stay in contact with care teams after discharge.
Such technologies aim to detect health changes earlier and reduce hospital readmissions while maintaining continuous care while improving independence during recovery. Let's hope you don't have to use them, but it's better to know they exist, right?
