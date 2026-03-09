The first official "ultra flat, ultra flexible" Oppo Find N6 teaser is here: where is the crease?!
Will the new foldable beat Apple (and Samsung?) to the "crease-less" claim?
This looks impressive! | Image by Oppo
The much-anticipated Oppo Find N6 – the company's upcoming high-end foldable flagship – shows itself officially in a short video teaser.
We're looking at a really thin, elegant device and, most importantly, a foldable with a practically invisible crease.
These phones are still niche devices, but "traditional" foldables (devices that fold in two) are becoming easier to accept now that both Samsung and Huawei have unleashed their tri-folds. Back when the Oppo Find N5 materialized, we proclaimed, "The foldable king is back!" for a reason. I'm personally expecting the Find N6 to be exceptional, but will it be good enough to sell your N5 and get an N6?
Here's the official teaser trailer for the Find N6 and Oppo makes three serious claims in it:
The company says the display on this monster offers a zero-feel crease, which is impressive. I'm personally perfectly fine with the crease on the Find N5 – it doesn't bother me, but… who knows, maybe that'll change when the Find N6 lands on my desk. It's all about perspective.
The next big bragging point of the Find N6 are the 200 MP Hasselblad-powered camera and the Oppo AI Pen (a fancy stylus). Of course, we're expecting the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood, a massive battery and, really, only premium hardware and software features.
Thanks to the informative tipster Yogesh Brar, we may know when and where the Find N6 is launching:
So, March 17 – save the date! The US isn't mentioned in the list above, but at least the Find N6 might make it to Europe. Which is good enough for many US buyers too; hey, it's easier to get and use a phone with a global ROM from Europe than one made for the Chinese market.
The creaseless foldable was supposed to be Apple's big surprise for 2026, as we've heard numerous such rumors about the alleged iPhone Fold. Samsung has already shown a creaseless prototype display, but it seems that both Samsung's and Apple's devices will be outrun by Oppo and the Find N6.
The new king of foldables?
Unmatched flatness. Superbly smooth.— OPPO (@oppo) March 9, 2026
The #OPPOFindN6 is coming soon. #UltimateFlatFold pic.twitter.com/zxOiqfWZkB
- Ultra flat
- Ultra flexible
- Ultra powerful
The phone is shown for a brief moment in its unfolded state and from the side. We're about to get an extremely thin Find N6, as if the Find N5 isn't already sleek enough with its 4.21mm (when unfolded) chassis.
What draws you to the Find N6?
Dates and availability rumors
A sleek flagship! | Image by Oppo
OPPO Find N6— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 9, 2026
Launching on March 17th
China + select Global markets (South Asia & EU)
No India launch
- AI Pen support
- OPPO is pitching this as an Ultra Foldable phone
- 200MP camera
- Thin & Light form factor
Titanium & Orange colors
