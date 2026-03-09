Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down

If you don’t like Liquid Glass on your iPhone, Apple has some good news for you.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple
An iPhone with a home screen featuring transparent icons.
iOS 26 came with some controversial design decisions from Apple. | Image by Apple
To say that Apple’s Liquid Glass update was controversial would be an understatement. Applied across iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS, the new design language was meant to feel dynamic and fresh but instead was harshly criticized for limiting accessibility and making the software difficult to use. Apparently Apple agrees with its critics, as it’s slowly toning down the design.

iOS 26.4 beta 4 allows you to disable one more Liquid Glass effect


Apple just launched the iOS 26.4 beta 4 today, which has a new setting that allows you to disable another Liquid Glass element, according to a 9to5Mac report. Housed in the Accessibility settings, the new “Reduce Bright Effects” toggle disables various flashing animations across the iOS interface. 


Those are most prominent when selecting a text input bar. Tapping on such an item makes it flash, which often makes the selected text invisible for a second.

Recommended For You

If you are on the latest iOS 26.4 beta, you can find the new toggle in the following menu:

  1. Settings
  2. Accessibility
  3. Display & Text Size

Liquid Glass is slowly solidifying



Ever since the launch of the first iOS 26 beta, users have been very vocal about the issues with Liquid Glass. That prompted Apple to tone down the transparency of its visual elements by the official launch in September. That was taken even further with the iOS 26.1 release, which added a toggle to increase the opacity and the contrast of Liquid Glass.

Did you tone done Liquid Glass on your phone?
9 Votes


Despite the criticism, some Android manufacturers didn’t shy away from copying Liquid Glass. The Realme UI 7.0 introduced the so-called Light Glass Design, which featured transparent glass-like visual elements. Vivo’s OriginOS 6 also felt a lot like Apple’s software, though the company said it was inspired by flowing water.

It’s good to have a choice


Even if a little overblown, the issues with Liquid Glass were serious enough to make many people question Apple’s choices. I’m glad the company’s answer is to give more customization options to its users, but I’d really prefer if those weren’t needed in the first place.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Latest News

Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Your votes suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra's pre-sales hype has not been greatly exaggerated
Your votes suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra's pre-sales hype has not been greatly exaggerated
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a weird display and it might just hurt sales
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a weird display and it might just hurt sales
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless