Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
If you don’t like Liquid Glass on your iPhone, Apple has some good news for you.
0comments
iOS 26 came with some controversial design decisions from Apple. | Image by Apple
To say that Apple’s Liquid Glass update was controversial would be an understatement. Applied across iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS, the new design language was meant to feel dynamic and fresh but instead was harshly criticized for limiting accessibility and making the software difficult to use. Apparently Apple agrees with its critics, as it’s slowly toning down the design.
Apple just launched the iOS 26.4 beta 4 today, which has a new setting that allows you to disable another Liquid Glass element, according to a 9to5Mac report. Housed in the Accessibility settings, the new “Reduce Bright Effects” toggle disables various flashing animations across the iOS interface.
Ever since the launch of the first iOS 26 beta, users have been very vocal about the issues with Liquid Glass. That prompted Apple to tone down the transparency of its visual elements by the official launch in September. That was taken even further with the iOS 26.1 release, which added a toggle to increase the opacity and the contrast of Liquid Glass.
Despite the criticism, some Android manufacturers didn’t shy away from copying Liquid Glass. The Realme UI 7.0 introduced the so-called Light Glass Design, which featured transparent glass-like visual elements. Vivo’s OriginOS 6 also felt a lot like Apple’s software, though the company said it was inspired by flowing water.
Even if a little overblown, the issues with Liquid Glass were serious enough to make many people question Apple’s choices. I’m glad the company’s answer is to give more customization options to its users, but I’d really prefer if those weren’t needed in the first place.
iOS 26.4 beta 4 allows you to disable one more Liquid Glass effect
Apple just launched the iOS 26.4 beta 4 today, which has a new setting that allows you to disable another Liquid Glass element, according to a 9to5Mac report. Housed in the Accessibility settings, the new “Reduce Bright Effects” toggle disables various flashing animations across the iOS interface.
Finally, we have the best of both worlds! You can now disable the Liquid Glass highlights on iOS 26.4 Beta. Definitely turning them off. https://t.co/Aj56BE1uck pic.twitter.com/ozQ6OyZaaY— Dylan (@DylanMcD8) March 9, 2026
Those are most prominent when selecting a text input bar. Tapping on such an item makes it flash, which often makes the selected text invisible for a second.
Recommended For You
If you are on the latest iOS 26.4 beta, you can find the new toggle in the following menu:
- Settings
- Accessibility
- Display & Text Size
Liquid Glass is slowly solidifying
iOS 26.1 introduced a toggle to tone down Liquid Glass. | Image by MacRumors
Ever since the launch of the first iOS 26 beta, users have been very vocal about the issues with Liquid Glass. That prompted Apple to tone down the transparency of its visual elements by the official launch in September. That was taken even further with the iOS 26.1 release, which added a toggle to increase the opacity and the contrast of Liquid Glass.
Did you tone done Liquid Glass on your phone?
Despite the criticism, some Android manufacturers didn’t shy away from copying Liquid Glass. The Realme UI 7.0 introduced the so-called Light Glass Design, which featured transparent glass-like visual elements. Vivo’s OriginOS 6 also felt a lot like Apple’s software, though the company said it was inspired by flowing water.
It’s good to have a choice
Even if a little overblown, the issues with Liquid Glass were serious enough to make many people question Apple’s choices. I’m glad the company’s answer is to give more customization options to its users, but I’d really prefer if those weren’t needed in the first place.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: