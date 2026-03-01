Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
I tried the Honor Magic V6 and it blew me away (hands-on)

Honor's upcoming foldable phone is a monster with a huge battery, insanely stylish design and focus on durability.

Honor
Honor Magic V6 in hand
Honor Magic V6 in gold | Image by PhoneArena
Honor has been consistently pushing to establish itself as a leader in the foldable phone space over the past few years, positioning its Magic V series as one of the go-to handsets of this premium market. Today, Honor is introducing its Magic V6, which shows that the company is not at all done innovating aggressively.

I’ve had the chance to play around with the Magic V6 for some time now, and have to say I’m impressed by the phone’s elegant style, enormous set of useful features and Honor’s grand promises of durability and battery innovation.

The 6660 mAh silicon-carbon battery: will it live up to its specs?



This is by far the foldable with the biggest battery out there. Thanks to an increased silicon content of 25%, Honor has managed to stuff a considerably higher-capacity battery in the same slim profile. The new battery has a huge capacity of 6660 mAh, up from the Magic V5’s 5820 mAh.

Increasing the silicon content in silicon-carbon batteries is tricky business, because, simply speaking, it could make the battery unstable. To ensure the battery and the device’s integrity, Honor has implemented several durability upgrades, such as improved thermal stability, higher puncture resistance and a power management system which is said to support long-term battery health.

Charging is also very fast, with support for 80W wired and 66W wireless charging.

We’re all pretty stoked about this innovative 6660 mAh battery in the Honor Magic V6, but I really want to spend more time testing it so I can provide a more objective opinion based on real-world use. I have this quiet voice telling me that these Si-Ca batteries don’t deliver quite the numbers they promise on paper, but let’s wait until I have more time to fully test the phone, before we pass judgment.

Magic V6 promises groundbreaking durability - I haven't tried breaking it (yet)



Customers are still weary when considering foldable phones due to durability concerns, which is only natural. However, we've now seen many generations of foldables, and each one has pushed reliability further, to the point that the latest models see very low rates of screen issues, as well as implement actual IP68 / IP69 certifications for water, and yes, finally dust.

Today, there's very low risk when purchasing a foldable phone, and Honor’s Magic V6 aims to put any remaining concerns to rest.

It comes with IP68 and IP69 certifications, which means you no longer need to obsess over every single tiny particle that's captured by the phone’s beautiful body.



Beyond this, Honor claims its Super Steel Hinge design has been validated through hundreds and thousands of folding cycles.

Thanks to a new “bionic cushioning system”, drop resistance is said to be improved significantly as well.

The same goes for the internal screen, which claims up to 33% improved impact resistance and a brand new anti-reflective glass.

Comparing the Magic V6’s screen against that of my daily driver, the Galaxy Fold 6, the V6 does indeed exhibit considerably reduced reflections.

The external screen is also reinforced with a new NanoCrystal Shield glass for increased scratch and drop resistance, as well as reduced reflections.

A ton of useful display features



The Magic V6’s screens come packing numerous features for a more comfortable viewing experience. The first thing to note here is even higher, 4320 Hz PWM dimming, supposed to ease the stress on your eyes. Honor’s Eye Comfort suite also includes a new AI Defocus technology that simulates optical defocus to reduce eye strain and create the feeling of viewing from a longer distance.

These features sound extremely cool, though I'm not entirely sure if AI defocusing works everywhere across the system - I'll ask Honor and get back with clarifications if I get any.

Integration with MacBook, iPhone and Apple Watch: hell must have frozen over


What's very interesting is Honor’s aggressive push into integrating the Magic V6 with Apple devices.

Two-way notification sync with iPhone and iPad is a headline feature here, and Honor says you can also get messages and notifications from the Magic V6 on Apple Watch. I'm not sure if you also need to have an iPhone to establish this connection, though.

To me, the integration with MacBook is most valuable here, because there's a ton of people using MacBooks and those are good folks. Great folks, even. And they deserve to use their laptops in tandem with their phones. In the case of the Magic V6, this means users will be able to use the Magic V6 as a secondary screen or share files easily. Well, how easily remains to be seen once I get a chance to test the feature.

The Honor Magic V6 is shaping up to be one of the most impressive foldables of 2026. Between top tier durability specs and a humongous 6660 mAh camera, not to mention all the quality-of-life features and a strong camera system, I think it's a major challenger for the gold this year. At least until Samsung shows up with the Fold 8 this summer, but we don't know much about that one yet.

Sadly, the Magic V6 is not scheduled to launch before H2 this year. So, there's quite a bit of waiting involved for everyone interested in picking up what Honor is putting down here. And the price? Sorry, we can't know that yet. It'll probably be somewhere around $2000 / €2000, but we'll see as we get closer to launch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.webp
Rad Slavov Editor-in-Chief
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.
