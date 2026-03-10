Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record

Siri 2.0 sets a new Apple record, although it is not one to brag about.

Front and back of newly announced iPhone 17e .
Apple releases iOS 26.4 Beta 4 and the iPhone 17e will get it. | Image by Apple
Apple on Monday released iOS 26.4 Beta 4. Not exactly the Beta that you've been waiting for since it doesn't include any Siri 2.0 features. Hopefully we will see some of the long-awaited new capabilities for Apple's digital assistant become available in iOS 26.5. I can't even imagine the uproar that would take place should Apple have to delay these changes again. Apple fans, Siri 2.0 has already surpassed the AirPower wireless charger as the longest running hardware or software vaporware in company history. 

Siri 2.0 tops AirPower setting Apple Vaporware record


AirPower bought the farm after Apple couldn't figure out how to configure the coils safely. It was introduced on September 12, 2017 and cancelled on March 29, 2019 after 1 year, 17 days (563 days). It was supposed to charge an iPhone 8 or an iPhone X, an Apple Watch Series 3 timepiece, and an AirPods charging case all wirelessly and all at the same time. Siri 2.0 was introduced on June 10, 2024, the opening of WWDC 24, and is partially delayed through the release of iOS 26.5 and iOS 27. 

As of today, Siri 2.0 has gone 638 days since being announced. That tops the 563 days between the time AirPower was announced and subsequently cancelled. And by the time Siri 2.0 receives all of the features announced at WWDC 24 (possibly by the time iOS 27 is released), the new record will be approximately 826 days for Siri 2.0.

Here are the changes found in iOS 26.4 Beta 4


Apple released iOS 26.4 Beta 4 today containing some new features. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size and the option that used to be known as Reduce Highlighting Effects has a new title called Reduce Bright Effects. The listing notes that this setting will "Minimize highlighting and flashing when interacting with onscreen elements such as buttons or the keyboard." This will reduce some of the shimmering Liquid Glass effect on buttons.

The newly renamed Accessibility listing does what its name suggests it does, which is reduce bright lights. | Image by PhoneArena
The newly renamed Accessibility listing does what its name suggests it does, which is reduce bright lights. | Image by PhoneArena

Apple removed the RCS end-to-end encryption Beta from iOS 26.4 Beta 4. This is not shocking news since Apple had already announced that the feature would not launch with stable iOS 26.4 and will be released at a future date. But Apple did add new emoji in iOS 26.4 Beta 4 including a trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy Bigfoot-like creature, fight cloud, orca, and landslide. Existing emoji are receiving changes including new skin tones for the wrestling people and the dancers with bunny ears. The ballet dancer emoji will have a version that is gender-neutral.

To install the update go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions. By the way, iOS 26.4 Beta 4 and iPadOS 26.4 Beta 4 are the first Beta releases available on the new iPhone 17e and iPad Air M4, respectively.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
