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One of the best new Samsung security features may not remain exclusive

Samsung's Call Screening could eventually debut on older devices.

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Galaxy S26 Ultra on a table, showing beautiful flowers on its bright display.
This security feature could actually make it on older flagships as well. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung's latest Galaxy S flagships were released less than a month ago, and they've already broken sales records in some markets. Perfectly understandable, as the new Galaxy S26 comes with a number of exciting new features, one of which focuses on security. 

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Call Screening is... eventually coming to older flagships


The Galaxy S26 lineup debuts with Call Screening. This AI-powered feature aims to enhance user protection by limiting potential fraudulent and spam calls.

While Samsung has already started rolling out One UI 8.5 beta versions for its older models, it seems that Call Screening won't make it on previous generations for now.


The information comes from reputable One UI-focused leaker Tarun Vats, who shares a screenshot in a Samsung Community post. In it, a Call Manager and moderator of the community confirms Call Screening debuts with the Galaxy S26 lineup, but users should look forward to the feature arriving on older options. 

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What do you think about Call Screening?
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How does the feature work?


The beauty of Call Screening lies in simplicity. Once enabled, the feature allows users to turn Galaxy AI into a call assistant that answers phone calls on their behalf. 

When an unknown number tries to reach you, tap Call Assist and then select Call Screening on your Galaxy S26. Galaxy AI immediately steps in and gives you a real-time transcript of what is being said by both parties.

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Quick demo of how Call Screening works and how to set it up on your S26 Ultra. | Video by Samsung

That way, you can step in any time you want or reject the call. The feature also lets you respond with a customized or preset message in case you don't feel like talking.

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You can also auto-enable the feature, allowing Galaxy AI to vet calls even before they reach you. That makes it a truly proactive and useful security feature. But what kind of alternative is available on older flagships?

Zero protection against spam on older models? 


While Galaxy S25 users will apparently have to wait a bit to experience the Call Screening feature, they still have a way to handle unknown calls. The feature is called Text Call and works similarly to the new Call Screening. 

Essentially, it allows your AI assistant to pick up and give you transcripts of what the other person is saying in real time. However, Text Call waits for you to trigger responses, meaning you have to type in what the assistant says. That keeps you in the loop of the conversation even when you don't want to be bothered.

To sum up, Text Call doesn't have the proactive element of Call Screening. While it's certainly better than nothing, the addition of Call Screening can hugely improve day-to-day communication for S25 users.

Not all Samsung phones are created equal


While I absolutely get why the Privacy Display won't make it on another Galaxy S flagship since it's a hardware feature, I definitely have an issue with this. After all, we're talking about a software feature that uses AI... 

Correct me if I'm wrong, but doesn't that theoretically make it easy to include with a One UI 8.5 update? After all, Samsung has released plenty of beta patches on the Galaxy S25 so far. 

If I had to guess, I'd say Call Screening could only become available on older Samsung flagships once a stable version of One UI 8.5 gets released. Better late than never, right?

We have reached out for a comment from Samsung and will update the article if we receive a response.

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Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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