Google's most personal feature is arriving on Android phones

Android phone

Magic Cue for everyone, sort of

How to enable Contextual Suggestions

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Tap Apps Go to All Apps Find Google Play services Tap All services Go to Developer Features Select Contextual Suggestions and turn it on or off, depending on your needs





How often do you use AI on your phone? Every day Never Occasionally I only use AI for specific tasks Vote 6 Votes



As mentioned, the feature accesses your activity and location to give relevant suggestions at any time. For those who don't want to give access to their location, there's a simple fix.



Find Data used for your suggestions in the Contextual Suggestions menu Turn off Use device location As mentioned, the feature accesses your activity and location to give relevant suggestions at any time. For those who don't want to give access to their location, there's a simple fix.



Without location information, the feature will only provide relevant suggestions based on time and routine activities. In addition, all data the feature uses is automatically deleted every 60 days.







Contextual Suggestions still won't give you the full Pixel-like Magic Cue experience. | Demo by Google

First-time setup

Users who want to try out Contextual Suggestions should 'trigger' it to appear as a notice. This is essentially a pop-up that links you to settings and allows you to enable the feature.



For example, if you cast video from your phone while connected to Wi-Fi, the Contextual Suggestions 'invitation' might appear, allowing you to enable the feature and start receiving relevant suggestions.



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A great new addition

While AI is increasingly becoming less of a novelty and more of a tedious addition to every phone, Google's approach is actually helpful. By bringing this Magic Cue-like feature to a broader public, the brand remains true to its desire to help users get things done faster and without effort.



Of course, not every Android user will rely on these prompts daily. For many, AI isn't a must-have tool. And yet, the convenience Contextual Suggestions brings is undeniable. Users who want to try out Contextual Suggestions should 'trigger' it to appear as a notice. This is essentially a pop-up that links you to settings and allows you to enable the feature.For example, if you cast video from your phone while connected to Wi-Fi, the Contextual Suggestions 'invitation' might appear, allowing you to enable the feature and start receiving relevant suggestions.The feature only works on devices running Android 14 and up, so keep that in mind.While AI is increasingly becoming less of a novelty and more of a tedious addition to every phone, Google's approach is actually helpful. By bringing this Magic Cue-like feature to a broader public, the brand remains true to its desire to help users get things done faster and without effort.Of course, not every Android user will rely on these prompts daily. For many, AI isn't a must-have tool. And yet, the convenience Contextual Suggestions brings is undeniable.

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