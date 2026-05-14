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Google's most personal feature is arriving on Android phones

But only on phones running Android 14 or later.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Google is bringing some of that Pixel 10 goodness to Android phones. | Image by PhoneArena
For Android phone owners outside the Samsung and Google ecosystems, sometimes even the simplest tasks may take time. Now, Google is addressing this gap with its latest release. 

A streamlined version of Pixel's Magic Cue is officially rolling out to the broader Android public. 

Magic Cue for everyone, sort of


Officially called Contextual Suggestions, the new feature gives you contextual suggestions based on activity and location. According to Google, this is an on-device feature, meaning location and activity remain private at all times. 

Among other things, this Pixel-like feature might suggest relevant playlists you often start at specific times of the day. While it's actively rolling out, some users may not be able to access it yet. 

How to enable Contextual Suggestions 


Contextual Suggestions is easy to set up and use. It should also work on most Android phones. Here's how to enable the feature: 

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  1. Tap Apps
  2. Go to All Apps
  3. Find Google Play services
  4. Tap All services
  5. Go to Developer Features
  6. Select Contextual Suggestions and turn it on or off, depending on your needs

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As mentioned, the feature accesses your activity and location to give relevant suggestions at any time. For those who don't want to give access to their location, there's a simple fix.

  1. Find Data used for your suggestions in the Contextual Suggestions menu
  2. Turn off Use device location

Without location information, the feature will only provide relevant suggestions based on time and routine activities. In addition, all data the feature uses is automatically deleted every 60 days. 


Contextual Suggestions still won't give you the full Pixel-like Magic Cue experience. | Demo by Google

First-time setup


Users who want to try out Contextual Suggestions should 'trigger' it to appear as a notice. This is essentially a pop-up that links you to settings and allows you to enable the feature. 

For example, if you cast video from your phone while connected to Wi-Fi, the Contextual Suggestions 'invitation' might appear, allowing you to enable the feature and start receiving relevant suggestions.

The feature only works on devices running Android 14 and up, so keep that in mind. 

A great new addition


While AI is increasingly becoming less of a novelty and more of a tedious addition to every phone, Google's approach is actually helpful. By bringing this Magic Cue-like feature to a broader public, the brand remains true to its desire to help users get things done faster and without effort. 

Of course, not every Android user will rely on these prompts daily. For many, AI  isn't a must-have tool. And yet, the convenience Contextual Suggestions brings is undeniable.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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