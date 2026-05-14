Samsung and Apple may soon see how it's done in the flagship segment
Oppo's upcoming flagships are about to bring a lot to the table.
Oppo Find X9 Pro for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
One size doesn't fit all, and Oppo's upcoming lineup is rumored to reflect it. A fresh new leak gives us more details on the Find X10 series, which might turn out to be a proper successor to the Find X9.
A Weibo leak from one of the most renowned tipsters, Digital Chat Station, has revealed the possible sizes for Oppo's next flagship lineup. The brand might release a 6.32-inch model (possibly the Oppo Find X10s or X10s Pro) and a 6.59-inch option, which could be the standard Find X10.
For users seeking a more premium experience, the brand could offer a 6.78-inch option and a 6.89-inch model, possibly the Find X10 Pro and the Find X10 Ultra. According to the leak, the first three devices could feature 1.5K displays, with all variants aside from the Find X10s featuring LTPO technology.
The flagship option is said to have an even higher resolution, possibly reaching 2K. Moreover, Oppo is rumored to include LIPO technology to shrink the bezels to a minimum.
While launching an entire series with ultra-thin bezels might considerably improve the viewing experience, it's not the only rumored upgrade. DCS corroborates earlier leaks that have suggested the Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max might be equipped with two 200MP cameras on the rear.
The tipster claims Oppo might utilize a 1/1.3-inch main sensor and a 1/1.28-inch periscope lens. The setup might also include a 3MP multispectral lens, which might help the dual 200MP sensors capture colors more accurately.
Rounding out the package for the high-end variant might be a 2nm Dimensity chip, which could be the Dimensity 9600 or the 9600 Pro.
OnePlus' recent options, such as the Nord 6, come with a massive 9,000mAh battery under the hood. According to earlier leaks, the Find X10 lineup may not go that far.
However, some tips have indicated Oppo could pack a ~8,000mAh. It's still unclear whether the entire lineup will get the same-sized battery, though I think it's unlikely.
However good the upcoming flagships from Oppo turn out to be, not everyone will be able to buy them. Historically, the brand keeps its smartphone releases limited, with some regions not getting them at all.
For instance, customers in the US most certainly won't be able to buy one in a store, with import being the only solution. This, however, creates warranty limitations and some other issues.
Those seeking peace of mind, a solid camera, and guaranteed local availability will likely choose the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung's flagship remains one of the "safest" camera kings, and its successor is rumored to bring even more on that front.
Releasing multiple-sized flagships has its merits. For users with smaller hands like me, using a large-sized device feels more like a chore than anything else.
And yet, in this economic climate where RAM prices and the cost of other components are going through the roof, offering such a rich selection may ultimately be risky.
The rumored Find X10 Pro is the one that confuses me the most. Its alleged 6.78-inch display is too massive for compact phone fans, and it probably won't be the undisputed spec king of the series. So why have it in the first place?
Four new models might debut this year
Four sizes, but do we really need all of them? | Image by Weibo
A Weibo leak from one of the most renowned tipsters, Digital Chat Station, has revealed the possible sizes for Oppo's next flagship lineup. The brand might release a 6.32-inch model (possibly the Oppo Find X10s or X10s Pro) and a 6.59-inch option, which could be the standard Find X10.
For users seeking a more premium experience, the brand could offer a 6.78-inch option and a 6.89-inch model, possibly the Find X10 Pro and the Find X10 Ultra. According to the leak, the first three devices could feature 1.5K displays, with all variants aside from the Find X10s featuring LTPO technology.
Recommended For You
Ultra-slim bezels may be coming very soon. | Image by Weibo
The flagship option is said to have an even higher resolution, possibly reaching 2K. Moreover, Oppo is rumored to include LIPO technology to shrink the bezels to a minimum.
Which Oppo Find X10 model are you most interested in?
Even better camera?
While launching an entire series with ultra-thin bezels might considerably improve the viewing experience, it's not the only rumored upgrade. DCS corroborates earlier leaks that have suggested the Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max might be equipped with two 200MP cameras on the rear.
Details of the possible camera hardware have been revealed. | Image by Weibo
The tipster claims Oppo might utilize a 1/1.3-inch main sensor and a 1/1.28-inch periscope lens. The setup might also include a 3MP multispectral lens, which might help the dual 200MP sensors capture colors more accurately.
Rounding out the package for the high-end variant might be a 2nm Dimensity chip, which could be the Dimensity 9600 or the 9600 Pro.
Battery champ
OnePlus' recent options, such as the Nord 6, come with a massive 9,000mAh battery under the hood. According to earlier leaks, the Find X10 lineup may not go that far.
Possible render of the Oppo Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max | Image by Weibo
Rumored Oppo Find X10 series specs:
- Find X10s/X10s Pro: 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS display, LIPO technology for ultra-slim bezels
- Find X10: 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO display
- Find X10 Pro: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display
- Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max: 6.89-inch 2K LTPO display, dual 200MP cameras, 2nm Dimensity processor
Limitations
However good the upcoming flagships from Oppo turn out to be, not everyone will be able to buy them. Historically, the brand keeps its smartphone releases limited, with some regions not getting them at all.
For instance, customers in the US most certainly won't be able to buy one in a store, with import being the only solution. This, however, creates warranty limitations and some other issues.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra might still compete in the US, but Oppo's next lineup may seriously challenge it. | Image by PhoneArena
Those seeking peace of mind, a solid camera, and guaranteed local availability will likely choose the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung's flagship remains one of the "safest" camera kings, and its successor is rumored to bring even more on that front.
Why, though?
Releasing multiple-sized flagships has its merits. For users with smaller hands like me, using a large-sized device feels more like a chore than anything else.
The Oppo Find X9 Pro was one of the best camera phones we've tested, but I'm still a bit confused. | Image by PhoneArena
And yet, in this economic climate where RAM prices and the cost of other components are going through the roof, offering such a rich selection may ultimately be risky.
The rumored Find X10 Pro is the one that confuses me the most. Its alleged 6.78-inch display is too massive for compact phone fans, and it probably won't be the undisputed spec king of the series. So why have it in the first place?
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: