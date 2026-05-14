Samsung and Apple may soon see how it's done in the flagship segment



For users seeking a more premium experience, the brand could offer a 6.78-inch option and a 6.89-inch model, possibly the Find X10 Pro and the Find X10 Ultra. According to the leak, the first three devices could feature 1.5K displays, with all variants aside from the Find X10s featuring LTPO technology.



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The flagship option is said to have an even higher resolution, possibly reaching 2K. Moreover, Oppo is rumored to include LIPO technology to shrink the bezels to a minimum.





Which Oppo Find X10 model are you most interested in? The compact version The Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max The Find X10 The Find X10 Pro None Vote 0 Votes



Even better camera?

While launching an entire series with ultra-thin bezels might considerably improve the viewing experience, it's not the only rumored upgrade. DCS corroborates earlier leaks that have suggested the Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max might be equipped with two 200MP cameras on the rear. While launching an entire series with ultra-thin bezels might considerably improve the viewing experience, it's not the only rumored upgrade. DCS corroborates earlier leaks that have suggested the Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max might be equipped with two 200MP cameras on the rear.







The tipster claims Oppo might utilize a 1/1.3-inch main sensor and a 1/1.28-inch periscope lens. The setup might also include a 3MP multispectral lens, which might help the dual 200MP sensors capture colors more accurately.



Rounding out the package for the high-end variant might be a 2nm Dimensity chip, which could be the Dimensity 9600 or the 9600 Pro.



Battery champ

OnePlus' recent options, such as the Nord 6, come with a massive 9,000mAh battery under the hood. According to earlier leaks, the Find X10 lineup may not go that far.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The tipster claims Oppo might utilize a 1/1.3-inch main sensor and a 1/1.28-inch periscope lens. The setup might also include a 3MP multispectral lens, which might help the dual 200MP sensors capture colors more accurately.Rounding out the package for the high-end variant might be a 2nm Dimensity chip, which could be the Dimensity 9600 or the 9600 Pro.OnePlus' recent options, such as the Nord 6, come with a massive 9,000mAh battery under the hood. According to earlier leaks, the Find X10 lineup may not go that far.However, some tips have indicated Oppo could pack a ~8,000mAh. It's still unclear whether the entire lineup will get the same-sized battery, though I think it's unlikely.









Rumored Oppo Find X10 series specs:

Find X10s/X10s Pro: 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS display, LIPO technology for ultra-slim bezels

Find X10: 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO display

Find X10 Pro: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display

Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max: 6.89-inch 2K LTPO display, dual 200MP cameras, 2nm Dimensity processor

Limitations

However good the upcoming flagships from Oppo turn out to be, not everyone will be able to buy them. Historically, the brand keeps its smartphone releases limited, with some regions not getting them at all.



For instance, customers in the US most certainly won't be able to buy one in a store, with import being the only solution. This, however, creates warranty limitations and some other issues. However good the upcoming flagships from Oppo turn out to be, not everyone will be able to buy them. Historically, the brand keeps its smartphone releases limited, with some regions not getting them at all.For instance, customers in the US most certainly won't be able to buy one in a store, with import being the only solution. This, however, creates warranty limitations and some other issues.









Those seeking peace of mind, a solid camera, and guaranteed local availability will likely choose the



Why, though?

Releasing multiple-sized flagships has its merits. For users with smaller hands like me, using a large-sized device feels more like a chore than anything else.





And yet, in this economic climate where RAM prices and the cost of other components are going through the roof, offering such a rich selection may ultimately be risky.



The rumored Find X10 Pro is the one that confuses me the most. Its alleged 6.78-inch display is too massive for compact phone fans, and it probably won't be the undisputed spec king of the series. So why have it in the first place? And yet, in this economic climate where RAM prices and the cost of other components are going through the roof, offering such a rich selection may ultimately be risky.The rumored Find X10 Pro is the one that confuses me the most. Its alleged 6.78-inch display is too massive for compact phone fans, and it probably won't be the undisputed spec king of the series. So why have it in the first place? Those seeking peace of mind, a solid camera, and guaranteed local availability will likely choose the Galaxy S26 Ultra . Samsung's flagship remains one of the "safest" camera kings, and its successor is rumored to bring even more on that front.Releasing multiple-sized flagships has its merits. For users with smaller hands like me, using a large-sized device feels more like a chore than anything else.

A Weibo leak from one of the most renowned tipsters, Digital Chat Station, has revealed the possible sizes for Oppo's next flagship lineup. The brand might release a 6.32-inch model (possibly the Oppo Find X10s or X10s Pro) and a 6.59-inch option, which could be the standard Find X10.