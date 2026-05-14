Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

Samsung and Apple may soon see how it's done in the flagship segment

Oppo's upcoming flagships are about to bring a lot to the table.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Oppo
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oppo Find X9 Pro on a wooden table.
Oppo Find X9 Pro for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
One size doesn't fit all, and Oppo's upcoming lineup is rumored to reflect it. A fresh new leak gives us more details on the Find X10 series, which might turn out to be a proper successor to the Find X9.

Four new models might debut this year


Four sizes, but do we really need all of them? | Image by Weibo - Samsung and Apple may soon see how it&#039;s done in the flagship segment
Four sizes, but do we really need all of them? | Image by Weibo

A Weibo leak from one of the most renowned tipsters, Digital Chat Station, has revealed the possible sizes for Oppo's next flagship lineup. The brand might release a 6.32-inch model (possibly the Oppo Find X10s or X10s Pro) and a 6.59-inch option, which could be the standard Find X10. 

For users seeking a more premium experience, the brand could offer a 6.78-inch option and a 6.89-inch model, possibly the Find X10 Pro and the Find X10 Ultra. According to the leak, the first three devices could feature 1.5K displays, with all variants aside from the Find X10s featuring LTPO technology.

Recommended For You

The flagship option is said to have an even higher resolution, possibly reaching 2K. Moreover, Oppo is rumored to include LIPO technology to shrink the bezels to a minimum.

Which Oppo Find X10 model are you most interested in?
0 Votes


Even better camera? 


While launching an entire series with ultra-thin bezels might considerably improve the viewing experience, it's not the only rumored upgrade. DCS corroborates earlier leaks that have suggested the Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max might be equipped with two 200MP cameras on the rear. 


The tipster claims Oppo might utilize a 1/1.3-inch main sensor and a 1/1.28-inch periscope lens. The setup might also include a 3MP multispectral lens, which might help the dual 200MP sensors capture colors more accurately. 

Rounding out the package for the high-end variant might be a 2nm Dimensity chip, which could be the Dimensity 9600 or the 9600 Pro. 

Battery champ


OnePlus' recent options, such as the Nord 6, come with a massive 9,000mAh battery under the hood. According to earlier leaks, the Find X10 lineup may not go that far. 

However, some tips have indicated Oppo could pack a ~8,000mAh. It's still unclear whether the entire lineup will get the same-sized battery, though I think it's unlikely. 


Rumored Oppo Find X10 series specs:


  • Find X10s/X10s Pro: 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS display, LIPO technology for ultra-slim bezels
  • Find X10: 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO display
  • Find X10 Pro: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display
  • Find X10 Ultra/Pro Max: 6.89-inch 2K LTPO display, dual 200MP cameras, 2nm Dimensity processor

Limitations


However good the upcoming flagships from Oppo turn out to be, not everyone will be able to buy them. Historically, the brand keeps its smartphone releases limited, with some regions not getting them at all. 

For instance, customers in the US most certainly won't be able to buy one in a store, with import being the only solution. This, however, creates warranty limitations and some other issues. 



Those seeking peace of mind, a solid camera, and guaranteed local availability will likely choose the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung's flagship remains one of the "safest" camera kings, and its successor is rumored to bring even more on that front. 

Why, though? 


Releasing multiple-sized flagships has its merits. For users with smaller hands like me, using a large-sized device feels more like a chore than anything else. 



And yet, in this economic climate where RAM prices and the cost of other components are going through the roof, offering such a rich selection may ultimately be risky.

The rumored Find X10 Pro is the one that confuses me the most. Its alleged 6.78-inch display is too massive for compact phone fans, and it probably won't be the undisputed spec king of the series. So why have it in the first place?

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again
T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again
Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26
Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
FCC delivers a win for wireless subscribers that might make T-Mobile and Verizon uneasy
FCC delivers a win for wireless subscribers that might make T-Mobile and Verizon uneasy
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off