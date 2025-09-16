Why iPhone 17’s selfie camera matters more than any Pro feature

The ultrawide feels like a technicality





Because the sensor is square, the phone only reads out the section needed for your chosen format, whether that’s 4:3 or 16:9. The end result (the default) is always an 18 MP image, but the phone isn’t using the entire pixel count at once, in order to facilitate the orientation you have selected.



Maybe once third party apps enable a true 1:1 aspect ratio we will be able to debunk this mystery, but for now, that is my thesis.



That said, this isn’t a wasted opportunity. Cropping intelligently from a much larger sensor still gives you better clarity, less noise, and more flexibility compared to the old 12 MP front camera. And while Apple doesn’t let you go full-square yet, there’s a good chance that third-party apps will enable true 1:1 photos at the full 18 MP resolution.



So, what does this all mean for your average iPhone user? Essentially, selfies will be sharper, brighter, and more stable than before. Oh, yeah, Apple even brought its Action Mode stabilization to the front camera, which means you can vlog or record yourself while moving and the image will be super stable — quite important if you are a content creator, and you’ve got a setup built for TikTok, Instagram Stories, or even lightweight travel vlogs.



Why this matters more today



You have to think about how people actually use their phones in 2025. We’re traveling more than ever, sharing trips on social media, FaceTiming friends abroad, or jumping into work video calls. A better selfie camera plays into all of those scenarios, so it is no coincidence that Apple introduced all of these upgrades.



A great ultrawide might occasionally come in handy, but a great selfie camera improves the photos and videos you take every day.



For content creators, the selfie camera is often the go-to tool. Dual Capture, which records from the front and back cameras simultaneously, makes it easy to film a reaction while showing what’s happening in front of you. The caveat is that it saves as a single track (so pros will still have to use third-party apps for more flexibility with the footage), but for casual creators this can be super useful.



Does this kill the flip phone advantage?

Flip phones like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola’s Razr have a huge advantage for creators: you can film yourself using the high-quality main cameras while the cover display acts as your preview screen.



That said, Apple’s new selfie camera might just counter that benefit with flip phones. With its bigger sensor and better stabilization it basically covers all the bases. Specifically, if the stabilization is as good as Apple claims, it might do an even better job than the current flip phones — considering the iPhone’s stellar video recording capabilities.



Even the shallower depth of field you get from a bigger rear sensor can be replaced with Portrait Mode.



The new selfie camera is for everyone, and that’s the best part

Not everyone cares about telephoto portraits, and not everyone needs to record ProRes footage. But everyone takes selfies, jumps into video calls, or records themselves for social media.



Apple likes to pitch its Pro models as the phones for “serious” photographers. And they are, more so each year — that’s quite evident by the



What makes the new 18 MP front camera even greater, however, is that it is available on all new iPhone 17 models, and even the iPhone Air. So, I'd say that it is going to impact more lives than any of the Pro-related camera upgrades. That is why I think it is the more important upgrade in this year's iPhone release.