Why iPhone 17’s selfie camera matters more than any Pro feature

When you look back at the iPhone 17 years from now, this might be the upgrade you actually remember.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Close-up of the iPhone 17's Dynamic Island and lock screen.
Apple has always placed a huge importance on iPhone cameras, and especially for the Pro models, but those upgrades eventually trickled down to the base iPhone models too. But take a step back and look at the upgrade history, and it becomes abundantly clear how Apple has neglected one camera on both base and Pro models — the front camera.

In fact, the last time Apple upgraded the iPhone selfie camera was when the beloved iPhone 11 came out (one of Apple’s strongest releases). But that was six years ago… in 2019! Since then, we’ve basically had the same 12 MP front camera with minor tweaks here and there.

But now the iPhone 17 series is here, and it finally introduces a much-needed change.

Sure, Apple also upgraded the ultrawide camera on the base iPhone to match the Pros with 48 MP resolution, but I’d argue the new 18 MP selfie camera is the more meaningful upgrade. And not just because of the higher resolution.

The ultrawide feels like a technicality



If you are simply paying attention to the numbers, moving from a 12 MP ultrawide to 48 MP sounds like a huge step forward. But ultrawide cameras are rarely the “main character” in daily use. I used to think I needed an ultra-wide camera more than a telephoto one, but that opinion has flipped.

An ultrawide camera is great for certain scenarios, like when you are in a really tight space, and you want to capture more. Or when you want to capture a wide vista and the main camera is not wide enough. From what I’ve noticed about myself and others, though, you don’t often specifically go for the ultrawide camera.

There’s also the fact that ultrawide photos typically look a bit distorted. I feel like only photography enthusiasts appreciate that look. Another downside is that the iPhone’s 48 MP ultrawide is still not great in low light.

Apple says the 48 MP ultrawide captures more detail and sharper macros, but how many of us actually use Macro Mode?

The selfie camera, on the other hand, is something that many people interact with every single day, making it an integral part of the user experience.

A square sensor, a wider view, a bigger deal



The spec sheet makes it sound simple: the iPhone 17 now has an 18 MP Center Stage selfie camera. The real story, however, is the sensor’s design. Apple moved to a square, multi-aspect sensor that allows the camera to adapt seamlessly between vertical and horizontal shots without forcing you to rotate the phone. It’s wide enough to fit more friends in the frame, and Apple’s Center Stage software automatically adjusts the crop when it detects a group.

But while the iPhone 17’s selfie camera is listed as 18 megapixels, I think Apple simplified things to give users the right expectations. Apple is using a new "multi-aspect" square sensor, which I think is actually larger than 18 MP. It is likely closer to 24 MP, based on earlier reports.


Because the sensor is square, the phone only reads out the section needed for your chosen format, whether that’s 4:3 or 16:9. The end result (the default) is always an 18 MP image, but the phone isn’t using the entire pixel count at once, in order to facilitate the orientation you have selected.

Maybe once third party apps enable a true 1:1 aspect ratio we will be able to debunk this mystery, but for now, that is my thesis.

That said, this isn’t a wasted opportunity. Cropping intelligently from a much larger sensor still gives you better clarity, less noise, and more flexibility compared to the old 12 MP front camera. And while Apple doesn’t let you go full-square yet, there’s a good chance that third-party apps will enable true 1:1 photos at the full 18 MP resolution.

So, what does this all mean for your average iPhone user? Essentially, selfies will be sharper, brighter, and more stable than before. Oh, yeah, Apple even brought its Action Mode stabilization to the front camera, which means you can vlog or record yourself while moving and the image will be super stable — quite important if you are a content creator, and you’ve got a setup built for TikTok, Instagram Stories, or even lightweight travel vlogs.

Why this matters more today



You have to think about how people actually use their phones in 2025. We’re traveling more than ever, sharing trips on social media, FaceTiming friends abroad, or jumping into work video calls. A better selfie camera plays into all of those scenarios, so it is no coincidence that Apple introduced all of these upgrades.

A great ultrawide might occasionally come in handy, but a great selfie camera improves the photos and videos you take every day.

For content creators, the selfie camera is often the go-to tool. Dual Capture, which records from the front and back cameras simultaneously, makes it easy to film a reaction while showing what’s happening in front of you. The caveat is that it saves as a single track (so pros will still have to use third-party apps for more flexibility with the footage), but for casual creators this can be super useful.

Does this kill the flip phone advantage?


Flip phones like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola’s Razr have a huge advantage for creators: you can film yourself using the high-quality main cameras while the cover display acts as your preview screen.

That said, Apple’s new selfie camera might just counter that benefit with flip phones. With its bigger sensor and better stabilization it basically covers all the bases. Specifically, if the stabilization is as good as Apple claims, it might do an even better job than the current flip phones — considering the iPhone’s stellar video recording capabilities.

Even the shallower depth of field you get from a bigger rear sensor can be replaced with Portrait Mode.

The new selfie camera is for everyone, and that’s the best part


Not everyone cares about telephoto portraits, and not everyone needs to record ProRes footage. But everyone takes selfies, jumps into video calls, or records themselves for social media.

Apple likes to pitch its Pro models as the phones for “serious” photographers. And they are, more so each year — that’s quite evident by the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s new 48 MP telephoto and the ability to shoot ProRes RAW video.

What makes the new 18 MP front camera even greater, however, is that it is available on all new iPhone 17 models, and even the iPhone Air. So, I’d say that it is going to impact more lives than any of the Pro-related camera upgrades. That is why I think it is the more important upgrade in this year’s iPhone release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
