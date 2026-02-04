Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Android phones might be copying Apple's square Center Stage camera next

Apple perfected the selfie camera with the iPhone 17 range, and the Android world is paying attention .

Huawei Oppo
Android phones might be copying Apple's square Center Stage camera next
Apple might have once again beamed off an upgrade signal to the numerous Android manufacturers out there, as it usually does. It appears that one notable hardware upgrade on the iPhone 17 series –– the new square sensor beneath the Center Stage selfie camera –– might soon become a staple of some upcoming Oppo and Huawei devices.

Calling it square


As per reputable leakster Digital Chat Station, the two major Chinese phone makers are already testing selfie camera sensors with the same 1:1 as the latest iPhones. In the case of Huawei, this hardware upgrade could make its way to some upcoming camera-centric mid-range phones, like the Nova 16 range. 

Oppo will reportedly take on a different approach and adorn its upcoming Oppo Find X10 flagships with this squarish front-facing camera. Digital Chat Station expects Oppo's solution to easily surpass Apple's implementation. I recently reviewed the Oppo Find X9 Pro, and it had one mighty fine selfie camera, but a square sensor will almost certainly be way more useful in real life. 

Why is that? The iPhone 17 series' 18 MP Center Stage camera lets you capture either portrait or landscape selfies without having to physically rotate the device, as the sensor has extra optical area in all directions. 

Do you think Apple's Center Stage camera should hop over to Android?

On previous devices with a standard 4:3 sensor, you'd have to hold your iPhone sideways to take a group selfie, but on the iPhone 17 range, you can hold your phone normally and snap the photo naturally.

As an added bonus, the new front camera also supports Apple's Center Stage feature with auto-zoom, which means that it will intelligently follow your face around and keep it in the frame when you are on a video call. If more people on your side join, the camera will try to keep them included as well. That's a great quality-of-life feature to have.

Keep it coming, Android manufacturers


I, for one, am all in favor of the added benefit to the end user, regardless of who or what inspired the manufacturer to implement a certain feature. If it's a great quality-of-life addition and executed well, it's always a plus in my book. 

And it's objectively true that the new 18 MP Center Stage camera of the iPhone 17 range is a great upgrade after years of innovation drought. If we can get an alternative on Android, that'd be pretty swell. 

Peter Kostadinov
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile.
