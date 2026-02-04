Android phones might be copying Apple's square Center Stage camera next



Calling it square

As per reputable leakster Digital Chat Station , the two major Chinese phone makers are already testing selfie camera sensors with the same 1:1 as the latest iPhones. In the case of Huawei, this hardware upgrade could make its way to some upcoming camera-centric mid-range phones , like the Nova 16 range.

Oppo will reportedly take on a different approach and adorn its upcoming Oppo Find X10 flagships with this squarish front-facing camera. Digital Chat Station expects Oppo's solution to easily surpass Apple's implementation. I recently reviewed the Oppo Find X9 Pro , and it had one mighty fine selfie camera, but a square sensor will almost certainly be way more useful in real life.

Why is that? The iPhone 17 series' 18 MP Center Stage camera lets you capture either portrait or landscape selfies without having to physically rotate the device, as the sensor has extra optical area in all directions.

On previous devices with a standard 4:3 sensor, you'd have to hold your iPhone sideways to take a group selfie, but on the iPhone 17 range, you can hold your phone normally and snap the photo naturally.





As an added bonus, the new front camera also supports Apple's Center Stage feature with auto-zoom, which means that it will intelligently follow your face around and keep it in the frame when you are on a video call. If more people on your side join, the camera will try to keep them included as well. That's a great quality-of-life feature to have.





Keep it coming, Android manufacturers





I, for one, am all in favor of the added benefit to the end user, regardless of who or what inspired the manufacturer to implement a certain feature. If it's a great quality-of-life addition and executed well, it's always a plus in my book.





And it's objectively true that the new 18 MP Center Stage camera of the iPhone 17 range is a great upgrade after years of innovation drought. If we can get an alternative on Android, that'd be pretty swell.

