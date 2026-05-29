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The Galaxy S27 Pro could offer a brand-new 3.5x telephoto camera: finally, innovation!

The name of the game: keep the chassis slim.

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Sebastian Pier
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The Galaxy S26 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
The best Galaxy phones list will welcome another member in the face of the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro. And it could come with a most interesting camera tech on board.

As we've reported numerous times, the new Galaxy S27 Pro will be a maxed-out flagship, just a smaller one. The Galaxy S27 Ultra will remain the king of them all with the largest display. The Ultra and the Pro, however, might have many things in common – just like the iPhone 17 Pro is a smaller carbon copy of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

But, in contrast with Apple's iPhones, which both offer the same camera experience, the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra might differ on that particular front.

Hello, ALoP




Per the latest rumors, the Galaxy S27 Pro could arrive with an ALoP telephoto system. This might sound like some technological breakthrough – and, ultimately, it could turn out very well for owners.

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But Samsung teased this ALoP technology for the first time as early as 2024, as we've reported. Galaxies so far haven't adopted it, so, fingers crossed – the S27 Pro might be the one to debut it.

ALoP stands for All Lenses on Prism and this camera design, instead of stacking camera lenses vertically, places them horizontally inside the device.

This kind of arrangement saves space. This is how Samsung might use larger lenses and larger sensors without making the phone thicker. So, the Galaxy S27 Pro may turn out to be a pretty thin device.

In terms of pure camera capabilities, the ALoP system may allow more light to hit the sensor, leading to brighter and sharper images. ALoP is especially useful for high-zoom photography, where normal smartphone cameras often struggle with detail and low-light performance.

Per earlier information, the ALoP optics system might use an f/2.58 aperture. Unlike conventional folded camera setups, the lens is positioned in front of the prism.

The new layout could shorten the camera module by 22% compared to traditional folded optics systems.

What's your camera priority?
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What's the magnification?


So far, claims speak of a 3.5x optical zoom on the potential Galaxy S27 Pro. This is exciting news.

A 3.5x optical zoom camera typically delivers a more practical focal length for everyday smartphone photography than extreme 10x zoom setups, which some Chinese flagships offer.

3.5x is ideal for portraits, food shots, street photography and casual subjects because it stays versatile without forcing users too far away from the scene.

Cameras around the 80mm range also tend to perform better in low light since they can use wider apertures and larger sensors more effectively. In contrast, 10x zoom lenses are usually more specialized and can struggle indoors or at night.

For most users, a high-quality 3.5x telephoto camera offers a better balance between image quality, usability, and portability.

What about the Ultra?



The Galaxy S27 Ultra might ditch the dedicated 3x camera and rely solely on the 5x snapper. If this turns out to be true, it'll mean the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the S27 Pro will not be carbon copies of each other. It makes sense, since the rumored 2027 price hikes will force Samsung to leave an exclusive feature or two on the Ultra.
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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian is one of PhoneArena’s senior opinionators. A veteran news writer with almost 20 years of experience in media and technology, he not only covers all the hot news about Galaxies and iPhones, but often provides hot takes on industry trends. He’s fascinated with camera-focused flagships from the likes of Oppo and Vivo, as well as foldable phones.
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