Your votes suggest the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite is the keyboard phone to beat

It feels like we have been waiting for a true BlackBerry successor forever, and the race is finally heating up. After we asked you which upcoming QWERTY device has your attention, the results were surprisingly one-sided. The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite snagged a commanding 40.74% of the vote, while the Clicks Communicator trailed behind at 19.87%.



What is interesting here is that even though the Titan 2 Elite hasn't fully hit the market yet, its reputation seems to be carrying it forward. A considerable chunk of you, about 34.68%, aren't ready to commit just yet, stating that your interest depends entirely on the final price tag and the hardware under the hood. Only a tiny 4.71% of our readers have given up on physical keys entirely, proving that the dream of the "clickable" phone is very much alive.



While we are all eager to see what is under the hood, it is important to note that Unihertz has not released a formal spec sheet for the Elite version just yet. Based on the current hardware found in the standard Titan 2, we can speculate that the Elite will likely feature a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and a generous 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of storage.





We also expect it to carry over the 5G connectivity and NFC support for mobile payments, though the Elite appears to be trading the rugged, bulky frame for a much slimmer, "BlackBerry-esque" design with thinner bezels and a punch-hole camera. You can likely look forward to the return of the touch-sensitive keyboard for scrolling gestures and customizable shortcut keys, potentially with an AMOLED screen to replace the older LCD panels.





Why the Titan 2 Elite is winning the popularity contest



The battle between Unihertz and Clicks is a fascinating look at two different philosophies. On one hand, you have Clicks, which is positioning its Communicator as a secondary device or a tool for intentional communication. It's got a great retro vibe, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot, but its $499 expected non-early bird retail price is a tough pill to swallow for many.





On the other hand, Unihertz has been in the keyboard game for years. Instead of functioning as a companion device, the Titan 2 Elite could be your one and only phone. Additionally, by ditching the bulky, rugged "tank" look of the older Titan models for a slimmer, more professional aesthetic, they are directly targeting the old-school BlackBerry crowd. For many of you, as it currently stands, the Titan 2 Elite represents a more practical choice. If Unihertz keeps the price near the $400 mark (similar to the standard Titan 2) and offers more RAM and storage than the Clicks Communicator, there's no argument that it will be the better value. However, the Communicator is banking on a more aesthetic typing experience and, before the recent announcement, better long-term software support, which is often where Unihertz can struggle.



A win for choice, but stay cautious



I’ve spent some time with Unihertz devices in the past, and while I love the tactile click of their keyboards, the software experience can sometimes be a bit of a mixed bag. The Titan 2 Elite looks like a massive step forward in terms of design, especially that move to a hole-punch camera and thinner bezels. It finally looks like a modern phone from 2026 rather than a clunky relic.



If you are a hardcore writer or someone who handles many emails on the go, the Titan 2 Elite is likely the one to watch. It feels like a pro tool. That said, I can't blame the 35% of you who are waiting for the final price. In this economy, we need to know exactly what we are getting for our hard-earned cash.



I've spent some time with Unihertz devices in the past, and while I love the tactile click of their keyboards, the software experience can sometimes be a bit of a mixed bag. The Titan 2 Elite looks like a massive step forward in terms of design, especially that move to a hole-punch camera and thinner bezels. It finally looks like a modern phone from 2026 rather than a clunky relic. If you are a hardcore writer or someone who handles many emails on the go, the Titan 2 Elite is likely the one to watch. It feels like a pro tool. That said, I can't blame the 35% of you who are waiting for the final price. In this economy, we need to know exactly what we are getting for our hard-earned cash. Would I use it? Personally, I miss the days of typing without looking at my screen, so I'm rooting for both Clicks and the Titan. But I'll be keeping a close eye on their update promises.




