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At $200 off, the Pixel 10 hits the sweet spot between flagship and affordability

Act fast and save while the deal lasts!

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Preslav Mladenov
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Pixel 10 shown from behind, highlighting its design.
Pixel 10 shown from behind, highlighting its design. | Image by PhoneArena

If you’re looking for a high-end phone for under $600, I believe you’ll appreciate Amazon’s deal on the Pixel 10.

You can currently snag the 128GB model for $200 off its retail price, which comfortably plunges it below the $600 mark. The discount applies to all color options, meaning you can pick the one that best matches your style.

Pixel 10 128GB: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (25%)
You can currently snag the 128GB Pixel 10 for less than $600, thanks to a massive $200 discount at Amazon. Given the incredible value packed into this device, it’s an absolute bargain at this price. Act fast and save while you can!
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For me, the only downside of this deal is that the device will likely arrive after Mother’s Day, so you won’t be able to use it as a gift for the holiday. But if that’s not an issue for you, I suggest you pull the trigger now, as the Pixel 10 definitely has a lot to offer in return—especially at its current price on Amazon.

It may be the entry phone in the lineup, but it still comes with the same Tensor G5 chipset found in the more expensive models and 12GB of RAM. This lets it handle absolutely anything you throw its way, whether that’s casual web browsing or watching the latest videos on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel.

It’s also loaded with fancy AI-powered features like Camera Coach, which helps you take better photos by providing real-time advice on framing and lighting. Another addition is the Add Me feature. That’s a tool that merges two separate images so you can easily add yourself to a group photo later when your friends ask you to take a picture of the whole gang.

I also quite like the Voice Translate functionality for calls, which allows for real-time translation between different languages, such as English and Spanish. And since it’s a Pixel phone, you just know that it takes stunning photos, courtesy of Google’s image processing magic and the triple camera system on the back: a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto unit, and a 13MP ultrawide snapper.

Now, factor in the 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and 120Hz refresh rate, plus the 4,700mAh battery that can easily get you through the day without top-ups, and you get a phone that just hits the sweet spot at under $600. So, don’t miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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