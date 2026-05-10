At $200 off, the Pixel 10 hits the sweet spot between flagship and affordability

Don’t miss out : Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals

Pixel 10

For me, the only downside of this deal is that the device will likely arrive after Mother’s Day, so you won’t be able to use it as a gift for the holiday. But if that’s not an issue for you, I suggest you pull the trigger now, as thedefinitely has a lot to offer in return—especially at its current price on Amazon.It may be the entry phone in the lineup, but it still comes with the same Tensor G5 chipset found in the more expensive models and 12GB of RAM. This lets it handle absolutely anything you throw its way, whether that’s casual web browsing or watching the latest videos on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel.It’s also loaded with fancy AI-powered features like Camera Coach, which helps you take better photos by providing real-time advice on framing and lighting. Another addition is the Add Me feature. That’s a tool that merges two separate images so you can easily add yourself to a group photo later when your friends ask you to take a picture of the whole gang.I also quite like the Voice Translate functionality for calls, which allows for real-time translation between different languages, such as English and Spanish. And since it’s a Pixel phone, you just know that it takes stunning photos, courtesy of Google’s image processing magic and the triple camera system on the back: a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto unit, and a 13MP ultrawide snapper.Now, factor in the 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and 120Hz refresh rate, plus the 4,700mAh battery that can easily get you through the day without top-ups, and you get a phone that just hits the sweet spot at under $600. So, don’t miss out!