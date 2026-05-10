Galaxy S27 might suffer visibly due to an unthinkable Samsung move
The Samsung Galaxy S27 may lack a distinctive Samsung trait.
The Galaxy S27 might feel a little less Samsung. | Image by PhoneArena
Smartphone strategy this year seems to be driven more by costs than technological leaps. While protecting profit margins is nothing new, the current memory crunch is forcing manufacturers to pinch pennies elsewhere. This could result in compromises, such as the one rumored for the Samsung Galaxy S27's display.
Samsung's mobile unit may not procure the screen for the standard Galaxy S27 from Samsung Display, per research firm SigmaIntel.
If Samsung negotiates lower prices from Samsung Display, it could tank the display arm's profitability and weaken its bargaining power with Apple.
Samsung and LG are known to make superior and more advanced screens than BOE.
While BOE has supplied screens for some mid-tier Samsung phones such as the Galaxy A57, this would mark the first time it has manufactured screens for a Samsung flagship.
The Galaxy S26 reportedly uses M13 OLED material, which is a generation behind the Galaxy S26 Ultra's M14 tech. M14 offers higher brightness, improved power efficiency, and longer lifespan.
With Samsung cutting corners, it looks like the Galaxy S27 will also use M13 tech, on top of being relegated to using BOE displays.
It's not just Samsung that's deprioritizing its standard flagship as it navigates a changing smartphone landscape.
Samsung already hiked prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup this year. If pivoting to BOE displays means avoiding a second price hike in a row, most buyers may be fine with that, even if the screens look a little less magnificent.
Trade-off
Samsung Galaxy S26 | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung's mobile unit may not procure the screen for the standard Galaxy S27 from Samsung Display, per research firm SigmaIntel.
If Samsung negotiates lower prices from Samsung Display, it could tank the display arm's profitability and weaken its bargaining power with Apple.
Even though Samsung Display will supply the bulk of OLED units for the Galaxy S27 series, Samsung is reportedly considering the Chinese company BOE for the base model's display.
One step back...
Samsung and LG are known to make superior and more advanced screens than BOE.
While BOE has supplied screens for some mid-tier Samsung phones such as the Galaxy A57, this would mark the first time it has manufactured screens for a Samsung flagship.
How is this going to impact your purchase decision?
Two steps back?
The Galaxy S26 reportedly uses M13 OLED material, which is a generation behind the Galaxy S26 Ultra's M14 tech. M14 offers higher brightness, improved power efficiency, and longer lifespan.
With Samsung cutting corners, it looks like the Galaxy S27 will also use M13 tech, on top of being relegated to using BOE displays.
Standard flagships continue to lose importance
It's not just Samsung that's deprioritizing its standard flagship as it navigates a changing smartphone landscape.
Recommended For You
Apple, which is expected to equip the iPhone 18 Pro with an LTPO+ display, is also rumored to be cutting corners on the iPhone 18. In fact, Apple's base model will not even share the stage with the iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone Ultra, with the launch pushed to next year.
Samsung already hiked prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup this year. If pivoting to BOE displays means avoiding a second price hike in a row, most buyers may be fine with that, even if the screens look a little less magnificent.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: