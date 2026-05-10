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Galaxy S27 might suffer visibly due to an unthinkable Samsung move

The Samsung Galaxy S27 may lack a distinctive Samsung trait.

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Anam Hamid
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The Galaxy S27 might feel a little less Samsung. | Image by PhoneArena
Smartphone strategy this year seems to be driven more by costs than technological leaps. While protecting profit margins is nothing new, the current memory crunch is forcing manufacturers to pinch pennies elsewhere. This could result in compromises, such as the one rumored for the Samsung Galaxy S27's display.

Trade-off



Samsung's mobile unit may not procure the screen for the standard Galaxy S27 from Samsung Display, per research firm SigmaIntel.

If Samsung negotiates lower prices from Samsung Display, it could tank the display arm's profitability and weaken its bargaining power with Apple.

Even though Samsung Display will supply the bulk of OLED units for the Galaxy S27 series, Samsung is reportedly considering the Chinese company BOE for the base model's display.

One step back...


Samsung and LG are known to make superior and more advanced screens than BOE.

While BOE has supplied screens for some mid-tier Samsung phones such as the Galaxy A57, this would mark the first time it has manufactured screens for a Samsung flagship.

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Two steps back?


The Galaxy S26 reportedly uses M13 OLED material, which is a generation behind the Galaxy S26 Ultra's M14 tech. M14 offers higher brightness, improved power efficiency, and longer lifespan.

With Samsung cutting corners, it looks like the Galaxy S27 will also use M13 tech, on top of being relegated to using BOE displays.

Standard flagships continue to lose importance


It's not just Samsung that's deprioritizing its standard flagship as it navigates a changing smartphone landscape.

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Apple, which is expected to equip the iPhone 18 Pro with an LTPO+ display, is also rumored to be cutting corners on the iPhone 18. In fact, Apple's base model will not even share the stage with the iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone Ultra, with the launch pushed to next year.

Samsung already hiked prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup this year. If pivoting to BOE displays means avoiding a second price hike in a row, most buyers may be fine with that, even if the screens look a little less magnificent. 

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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